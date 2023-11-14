Radiant Residents codes November 2023

Look, if you want to survive the apocalypse you need our Radiant Residents codes guide. This Roblox experience takes inspiration from 60 Seconds, which, as you can imagine, makes this a horror game. In Radiant Residents you have 60 seconds to grab all of your worldly belongings from your house and retreat to your bunker, but beware, many creatures lurk outside, and you need to leave your bunker to grab supplies from time to time.

Radiant Residents codes

Active codes:

BETA – sanity points

What are Radiant Residents codes?

You’re in the apocalypse but that doesn’t mean you can’t have nice things. Radiant Residents codes offer sanity points, an in-game currency you can use to buy things to make your bunker look pretty. The developer, UmmmOkayWhat, adds new ones for each milestone hit, so bookmark this page and check back later to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Radiant Residents?

To redeem Radiant Resident codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Radiant Residents

Go to the lobby

Tap open shop

Enter your code

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebie!

