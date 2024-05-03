Netflix Geeked teases One Piece and Stranger Things Roblox collab

Roblox is no stranger to collaborations, both official and independent, where homebrewed games act as a tribute to fans’ favorite IPs. So when Netflix Geeked dropped a surprise teaser trailer on their Twitter account earlier today, hinting at the introduction of two of their biggest franchises into the world of Roblox, fans were quick to voice their excitement.

The teaser is only ten seconds long, but it was enough to get the point across, since it showed a Demogorgon (a gross humanoid creature with nothing but a mouth for a head that can be found in Stranger Things’ Upside Down hellscape) and a pirate ship that every true fan of One Piece would be quick to recognize. It was also captioned “hi roblox”, so if you’re still unsure of what’s in store, we’re here to explain.

In short, One Piece and Stranger Things content is on its way to Roblox. Considering they’re two of Netflix’s biggest franchises at the moment, with the final season of Stranger Things well under way, and the initial season of the live-action One Piece series on Netflix receiving critical acclaim, we’re not particularly surprised at this collaboration.

Roblox itself has proven to be an absolute powerhouse of a platform and is really the perfect place to test the waters of a video game collaboration. There are already a million and one One Piece-inspired games on the platform, with the likes of Blox Fruits and Haze Piece being amongst the biggest Roblox games, period.

Plus, Stranger Things in its own right is absolutely massive and has already proven it knows how to collab in the gaming world after a hugely successful event in the asymmetric horror game Dead By Daylight (that fans still continuously beg to return). These kind of team-ups aren’t unheard of in the video game industry, with the likes of Avatar: The Last Airbender appearing in Fortnite, and The Walking Dead shuffling into Call of Duty, and so Stranger Things and One Piece are the next in a long line of exciting match-ups.

So while we don’t know exactly in what capacity these two Netflix IPs are set to appear in Roblox, we know that they’re coming. So keep your eyes peeled, and we’ll keep you updated on everything we know about this exciting collab! In the meantime, feel free to bag yourself some Blox Fruits codes and Haze Piece codes for some One Piece Roblox goodies.