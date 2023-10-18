Haze Piece codes October 2023

Haze Piece codes are essential to those who want to become the King of the Pirates. Yes, as the name indicates, this Roblox experience takes inspiration from One Piece, meaning you can expect plenty of hilarious action. To be a true captain like Luffy and have a ragtag crew like the Straw Hats, you need to be ready to sail the seven seas in search of adventure and treasure.

Haze Piece codes

Active codes:

275KNEXTLETSGO – stat refund, three race spins, and 15 gems (new!)

– stat refund, three race spins, and 15 gems (new!) 250KLETSGO – one stat refund, three race spins, and 15 gems

– one stat refund, three race spins, and 15 gems SHUTDOWN4 – rewards

– rewards 220KLIKES4CODE – rewards

– rewards DRAGONUPDATE23 – three race spins, 20 gems, and one hour of two times EXP

– three race spins, 20 gems, and one hour of two times EXP WOW190KFORNEXT – three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund

– three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund 160KLIKESFORNEXT – three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund

Expired codes:

SHUTDOWN3

SHUTDOWN2

SHUTDOWN1

SHUTDOWN

145KLIKESFORNEXT

FREEX2EXP

WOWZERS125K

GROUPONLY

LIKETHEGAME4MORE

NEXT@115KLIKES

NEXTCODEAT100K

THANKSFOR70K2023

HAPPYNEWYEARS

50KLIKESOMG

100KFOLLOWS

XMASUPDATE2022

20KLIKESCOOL

RELEASEYT

What are Haze Piece codes?

Haze Piece codes offer a range of in-game goodies thanks to the developer, Holy Developer Council, who tends to add new ones to celebrate new events and milestones. So, if you want to be in the know when new boosts, race spins, and cash becomes available, it’s a good idea to bookmark this guide.

How do I redeem Haze Piece codes?

To redeem Haze Piece codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Haze Piece

Tap the menu button

Got to the Twitter icon

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

