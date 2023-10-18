Haze Piece codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We added one new Haze Piece code to our list
Haze Piece codes are essential to those who want to become the King of the Pirates. Yes, as the name indicates, this Roblox experience takes inspiration from One Piece, meaning you can expect plenty of hilarious action. To be a true captain like Luffy and have a ragtag crew like the Straw Hats, you need to be ready to sail the seven seas in search of adventure and treasure.
Haze Piece codes
Active codes:
- 275KNEXTLETSGO – stat refund, three race spins, and 15 gems (new!)
- 250KLETSGO – one stat refund, three race spins, and 15 gems
- SHUTDOWN4 – rewards
- 220KLIKES4CODE – rewards
- DRAGONUPDATE23 – three race spins, 20 gems, and one hour of two times EXP
- WOW190KFORNEXT – three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund
- 160KLIKESFORNEXT – three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund
Expired codes:
- SHUTDOWN3
- SHUTDOWN2
- SHUTDOWN1
- SHUTDOWN
- 145KLIKESFORNEXT
- FREEX2EXP
- WOWZERS125K
- GROUPONLY
- LIKETHEGAME4MORE
- NEXT@115KLIKES
- NEXTCODEAT100K
- THANKSFOR70K2023
- HAPPYNEWYEARS
- 50KLIKESOMG
- 100KFOLLOWS
- XMASUPDATE2022
- 20KLIKESCOOL
- RELEASEYT
What are Haze Piece codes?
Haze Piece codes offer a range of in-game goodies thanks to the developer, Holy Developer Council, who tends to add new ones to celebrate new events and milestones. So, if you want to be in the know when new boosts, race spins, and cash becomes available, it’s a good idea to bookmark this guide.
How do I redeem Haze Piece codes?
To redeem Haze Piece codes, you need to:
- Fire up Roblox
- Launch Haze Piece
- Tap the menu button
- Got to the Twitter icon
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
With that, you have all of the current Haze Piece codes. If you want some less blocky fun with the Straw Hats, give our list of the best One Piece games on Switch and mobile a read.