Blox Fruits codes October 2023 – money and XP boosts

It’s a tough life being a pirate, but fear not, help is here! Our Blox Fruits codes list has plenty of helpful handouts, including experience boosts, money, in-game titles, and even the odd stat refund knocking around. It’s the perfect tool for any player looking to get powerful and become a scourge of the seven seas – whether it’s fighting powerful enemies, tough boss battles, or simply sailing around looking for trouble.

That’s why Blox Fruits codes are so useful. They can give you a well-needed XP boost, making your time in the game worth that much more, or they can help you start from scratch by giving you a stat refund, and letting you re-spec your character.

If you found this article helpful, be sure to check out our other content. We have plenty of other freebies in our lists of Roblox promo codes, Blade Ball codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, and you can also learn how to get confetti in Blox Fruits. If you’d prefer to stick with the pirate theme, we also have a list of King Legacy codes.

Here are the latest Blox Fruits codes

Active codes:

SECRET_ADMIN – 20 minutes of 2x experience

– 20 minutes of 2x experience KITT_RESET – stat reset

– stat reset DRAGONABUSE – 20 minutes of 2x experience

– 20 minutes of 2x experience Sub2CaptainMaui – 20 minutes of 2x experience

– 20 minutes of 2x experience DEVSCOOKING – 20 minutes of 2x experience

– 20 minutes of 2x experience kittgaming

Sub2Fer999 – 2x experience

– 2x experience Enyu_is_Pro – 2x experience

– 2x experience Magicbus – 2x experience

– 2x experience JCWK – 2x experience

– 2x experience Starcodeheo – 2x experience

– 2x experience Bluxxy – 20 minutes of 2x experience

– 20 minutes of 2x experience fudd10_v2 – beli

– beli SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 30 minutes of 2x experience

– 30 minutes of 2x experience Sub2NoobMaster123 – 15 minutes of 2x experience

– 15 minutes of 2x experience Sub2UncleKizaru – stat refund

– stat refund Sub2Daigrock – 15 minutes of 2x experience

– 15 minutes of 2x experience Axiore – 20 minutes of 2x experience

– 20 minutes of 2x experience TantaiGaming – 15 minutes of 2x experience

– 15 minutes of 2x experience StrawHatMaine – 15 minutes of 2x experience

– 15 minutes of 2x experience Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 minutes of 2x experience

– 20 minutes of 2x experience Fudd10 – $1

– $1 Bignews – in-game title

– in-game title TheGreatAce – 20 minutes of 2x experience

Expired codes:

ADMIN_TROLL

STAFFBATTLE

ADMIN_STRENGTH

JULYUPDATE_RESET

NOOB_REFUND

15B_BESTBROTHERS

CINCODEMAYO_BOOST

ADMINGIVEAWAY

GAMER_ROBOT_1M

SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1

GAMERROBOT_YT

TY_FOR_WATCHING

EXP_5B

RESET_5B

UPD16

3BVISITS

2BILLION

UPD15

THIRDSEA

1MLIKES_RESET

UPD14

1BILLION

ShutDownFix2

XmasExp

XmasReset

Update11

PointsReset

Update10

Control

What are Blox Fruits codes?

Blox Fruits codes are in-game freebies that offer gifts such as XP boosts, stat resets, or in-game titles. The developer often releases these codes when the game is updated, to celebrate holidays, or mark a new social media milestone. Be sure to keep checking our list if you don’t want to miss any new ones.

Want more? Check out CodesDb for a powerful, searchable database of the latest game codes.

How do I redeem my Blox Fruits codes?

To redeem your Blox Fruits codes simply follow these steps:

Open Blox Fruits

Choose a side

Once you’ve loaded in, tap the small Twitter bird symbol on the left of the screen (just above the compass)

Copy a Blox Fruits code from our list and enter it

Enjoy your rewards!

Where can I get more Blox Fruits codes?

The best place to find Blox Fruits codes is the official Twitter. You can also join the Discord to find out about any in-game happenings. But if you don’t want the trouble, keep our list bookmarked and check back, as we’ll update this every time a new code drops.

For even more content, take a look at our Project Mugetsu codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Smashing Simulator X codes, Toilet Tower Defense codes, Honkai Star Rail tier list, and our Pokédex with all Pokémon listed.