New Samsung Galaxy A35 5G leak details a familiar-looking follow-up

It’s been a big week for insider information seeping out of Samsung, with the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G leak the latest to give us a look behind the scenes. This device is a follow-up on the popular Galaxy A34 5G from this year, with the tech giant seemingly opting for a similar-looking device with a few upgrades and ergonomic improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G leak is courtesy of trusted leaker OnLeaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice. While the leak doesn’t detail all the phone’s specifications, including what chipset and storage capabilities to anticipate, it does include some 3D renders of the phone and more information on the display. Still, if the A34 is anything to go on, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this device end up on our list of the best Samsung phones as a solid budget option.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy A35 5G images feature a very similar design philosophy to the A34, including a 6.6-inch display, rounded corners, and a skinny bezel surrounding the screen. One of the few differences between the two generations you can see from the render images is that the A35 looks to have a flat frame, with a small bump for the volume and power buttons. It also seems to be available in a pure white finish, a colorway we haven’t seen on the A34.

Despite the leak, it’s still not clear when we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G launch. Earlier this week, we reported on the news that the Samsung Galaxy S24 is seemingly launching in January via the first Galaxy Unpacked of 2024. While the A35 could also feature, we think we’re more likely to see Samsung use the presentation to concentrate on its flagship product.

With that, you’re up to date on the latest Samsung Galaxy A35 5G leak. For more on the latest smartphones check out our iPhone 15 Pro Max review and Google Pixel 8 review. Or, if you’re looking for something more affordable, check out our guide to the best budget gaming phones.