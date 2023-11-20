New Samsung Galaxy S24 release date seemingly leaks

It looks like we’ve got a Samsung Galaxy S24 release date, with some interesting details leaking over the weekend. While we were expecting a launch in early 2024, it seems Samsung is ahead of its usual schedule, with an anticipated launch date coming on January 17, 2024, as part of 2024’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

This news is courtesy of Korean tech site The Elec, which has apparently had the date confirmed by an unnamed official Samsung source. The release date rumors for the Samsung Galaxy S24, an almost guaranteed new entry for our list of the best Samsung phones, have been swirling around for a while now, with the suggestion of January 17 popping up well before this latest leak.

According to the new information, pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the S24 Ultra begin on the same day before shipping out to customers sometime between January 26 to 30. Both phones then go on general sale on January 30, a day earlier than the February 1 launch of the S23 in 2023. It’s not clear why Samsung is going earlier this year, though a suggestion might be an attempt to boost first-quarter sales numbers.

The report from The Elec also suggests the Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place in San Jose, California. For those who don’t know, that’s right in the heart of Silicon Valley, the home of smartphone competitors Apple and Google. If that isn’t a statement of intent from the brand, I don’t know what is. For an idea of what to expect from the launch, check out the stream from February 2023’s Galaxy Unpacked below.

With that, you’re up to date on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 release date leaks. While you’re here, check out what we know so far about the S24’s destined competitor, the iPhone 16. Or, if you’re interested in seeing some devices from an alternative smartphone brand, see our picks for the best Xiaomi phones and the best OnePlus phones.