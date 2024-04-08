It looks like a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera fix is coming with a future update following reports of further issues with the flagship’s camera setup. The Korean tech brand must be hoping that the third time truly is the charm following two previous updates that have improved the S24 Ultra camera issues without solving them completely,

According to X tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), via Tech Radar, Samsung is planning on rectifying issues with the S24 Ultra camera through a “camera firmware update.” The apparent problems Samsung has to address have to do with telephoto image quality, sub-par white balance, and a peculiar red color appearing randomly in shots. These might not be massively noticeable issues for all, otherwise the S24 Ultra wouldn’t be at the top of our list of the best Samsung phones, but considering the expensive price point of the device, we’re not surprised the brand wants to nip any problems in the bud.

As we mentioned before, this isn’t the first S24 Ultra camera fix since the brand launched the phone back in January. We saw the first update arrive in February, fixing a host of issues including shutter speed and video quality faults, while March’s second update attempted to further optimize and stabilize the camera. However, that second update was an attempt at solving the ongoing issues with white balance, which clearly didn’t go as well as Samsung hoped, as the company is seemingly tinkering with white balance again in this upcoming third fix.

The big caveat to this news is that we don’t have a date for when the 24 Ultra camera fix is coming. Considering the second fix arrived just a couple of weeks ago, it could be at least a month before we see the third, though fortunately, the camera issues aren’t so bad as to cause customers to return their phones, so it shouldn’t affect sales going forward. Either way, we’ll soon know whether this third update is enough to make the S24 Ultra’s camera even more impressive than we found it in our 9/10 review.

With that, you're up to date on the news that Samsung is planning further Galaxy S24 Ultra camera fixes, which we're hoping comes sooner rather than later.