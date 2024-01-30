Samsung Galaxy AI was quite a sight when it came to the company’s new S24 line of phones. A lot of it looked very similar to Google Pixel features, sure, but it’s exciting nonetheless. Smartphones are getting smarter, perhaps in a more significant way than in a decade, and Samsung wants to bring that to even more phones.

T.M. Roh, president of Samsung Electronics’ mobile business, said that there are plans to bring Samsung Galaxy AI features to 100 million devices by the end of the year, as reported by ET Telecom. This means that features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and AI photo editing could come to older Samsung phones.

However, another thing highlighted in the interview may be slightly more worrying. Samsung only promises that these AI features will be free until 2025. While it appears Samsung hasn’t made a decision as to what happens after that date, it would seem that setting the cutoff heavily implies some, if not all, Galaxy AI features will become paid in the future, assumedly via a subscription model.

“According to our analysis, there are various needs for mobile Al,” Roh said, “so, there will be consumers who will be satisfied with using the AI capabilities for free. Then there could also be customers who wish for even more powerful Al capabilities, and even pay for them. So, in the future decision-making, we will take all these factors into consideration.”

While it would be nice if only additional, more powerful features end up in the paid tier, who knows what the future holds? You can catch up on all the latest Samsung Galaxy AI features with our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 roundup. Or, if you’re holding out for another Apple handset, we’ve got all the latest iPhone 16 rumors.