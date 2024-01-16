The big day is nearly upon us, with the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 showcase right around the corner on January 17. Countless reports suggest that this presentation is to reveal the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 series of smartphones, as well as some AI breakthroughs from the Korean tech giant. However, it’s the release date and pricing of the new trio of devices that most are looking forward to finding out.

Despite a litany of leaks revealing almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, the next generation of flagship Samsung phones, there’s still plenty of buzz surrounding the official reveal. While Samsung hasn’t exactly admitted that the new devices are the big feature of the presentation yet, it’d be quite a shock not to see them, especially following last week’s comprehensive specs leaks.

Still, we’re not just expecting exciting news on hardware from the Unpacked event but software, too. One of the promotional videos Samsung released in the build-up to the event boldly states, “Galaxy AI is coming,” without offering too much detail outside of that. While it’s unknown what exactly Galaxy AI entails, we expect some new AI-powered photo editing features similar to Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser, live translation for phone calls, and possibly AI image generation from text prompts.

If you want to witness the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked presentation yourself, check out the YouTube stream below. The timing of the broadcast depends on where you’re watching from, with Samsung going live from 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT. If you can’t tune in, be sure to check back on this page following the broadcast, where we’ll have all the highlights and key details regarding the big reveals.

There you have it, what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 presentation.