We’ve finally got the list of Samsung Galaxy AI features coming to the company’s older phones, but it’s not quite as extensive as we were hoping for. If you’ve been holding off picking up an S24 while waiting for more details on these features, this might make for some pretty disappointing reading.

During the big reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January, the Korean tech giant promised some exciting new AI features for users of its older phones. However, according to the Samsung UK website, only four new functionalities are coming (via MySmartPrice): Circle to Search, Note Assist, Live Translate, and Photo Assist. If you own a phone from the S23 series, an S23 FE, Z Flip5, or Z Fold5, you can check these out when they land in the first half of this year.

Circle to Search is the least surprising of the features to make the leap, considering it’s now also available on some of the best Google Pixel phones following the latest Pixel feature drop due to Google and Samsung collaborating on the technology. Photo Assist also makes sense as a more widely available feature, considering Pixel phones have had a similar photo editing tool for a while now.

Features that seemingly remain exclusive to the S24 series at the time of writing include Chat Assist, Transcript Assist, Interpreter, and more. That isn’t to say they’re never coming to the list of devices we mentioned earlier. However, we’re yet to see whether Samsung uses these features to try and draw more potential customers into picking up an S24 or potential future releases. With the few meaningful hardware upgrades to the S24 Series compared to last year’s offerings, it makes sense for the brand to retain some software exclusivity to attract those contemplating an upgrade.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy AI features coming to phones including last year’s S23 Series and the brand’s flip and fold flagships. If you’re thinking of making the upgrade to get all the features, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. Or, if you’d rather something a bit different, see our picks for the best flip phones and the best foldable phones.