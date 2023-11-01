Samsung flip phone price – how much is the Galaxy Z Flip?

With the release of the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung set a new standard for luxury technology. It’s a beautiful piece of hardware, with one continuous screen even though there’s a fold in the middle. There is the matter of the Samsung flip phone price, which can give a nasty case of sticker shock. That’s how it goes, though – if you want something that’s super nice, it’s rare you can get it for cheap. So, read on to see our guide to see the price and some of our picks for the best Galaxy Z Flip deals. Bookmark this page if you’re waiting for a price drop as we’ll be sure to let you know.



Now, here’s everything you need to know about the prices of all Samsung flip phones.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5?

Now we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest in Samsung’s line of foldable phones, which boasts some boosted specs over the last generation. As such, the price is a bit higher than before. For the 256GB model you’re looking at $999 (£1,049), and for 512GB, it’ll run you $1,119 (£1,149).

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5?

Bigger and better than the Fold4 is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, brand new in 2023. Prices start at $1,919 (£1,849) for the 512GB model, but you can snag the 256GB for about $100/£100 less.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip starts at $999 (£735) for 128GB storage, but you can double that for $1059 (£1,059) to get 256GB. The previous model is regularly discounted on Amazon, even more so now that the new model has been announced, so keep your eyes peeled.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 starts at $1,799 (£1,649) for 256GB of storage, or double that to 512GB for $1,919 (£1,769). Since the new model has been announced, discounts for the previous model are likely to pop up, so keep an eye out.

Where can I buy Samsung flip phones?

The Galaxy Z Flip and Fold are sold just about anywhere you’d normally buy your phone. Whether that’s through a carrier, via Amazon, or directly from Samsung themselves (although that’s not the best way to get a good deal). Check out our recommendations or do some hunting of your own and you’re sure to find a good deal.

That's all the info we've got on the Samsung flip phone price.