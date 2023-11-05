Sea of Conquest release date sails onto mobile

Get ready to set sail on a swashbuckling mobile adventure with the Sea of Conquest release date. Developer Funplus promises AAA quality strategy gaming for mobile and an immersive experience powered by “Dolby’s latest innovations in entertainment technology”.

We already know that Funplus is capable of delivering blockbuster-level entertainment on mobile, thanks to events like the State of Survival Resident Evil collaboration, and we’re excited to see this play out on the seven seas. Sea of Conquest lets you adventure across the world from the Pirate’s Paradise in the heart of the Devil’s Seas. Craft your cabins, recruit your crew, hunt for treasure, and take on enemies to truly live the life of a sea captain.

Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus said, “As we embark on this exciting journey, we recognize that the game’s expansive world opens the door to a multitude of interpretations and adaptations. Our vision extends beyond the horizon as we strive to transform Sea of Conquest into a versatile IP seasoned with AAA features and poised to capture the hearts of players across diverse platforms and channels.” There are clearly some big plans in the works for this franchise and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

When is the Sea of Conquest release date?

Sea of Conquest is available now via Google Play and is coming soon to iOS worldwide. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know the details.

That’s everything you need to know about the Sea of Conquest release date. For more sea-faring stories, check out our list of the best pirate games on Switch and mobile. Or, head over to our Master Pirate codes list to nab some treasure of your very own in the popular Roblox game.