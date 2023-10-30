Smash some zombies with State of Survival and Resident Evil

The heroes of State of Survival and Resident Evil join forces this Halloween season to take on old vampiric foes and new undead threats.

Two zombie universes are colliding as FunPlus collaborates with Capcom to bring us a State of Survival Resident Evil crossover event. The invasion comes in two waves with the first focusing on Resident Evil Village and the second featuring iconic characters from Resident Evil 4.

State of Survival’s zombie-fighting gameplay is the perfect environment for heroes like Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong, and Resident Evil’s Chris Redfield to show off the skills they’ve learned from years of fighting the Umbrella Corporation’s bioweapon abominations. In the first phase of the event, Chris teams up with State of Survival’s Sarge and Becca to take on the RA13 fungus and the menacing Lady Dimitrescu.

The second phase introduces Leon and Ada to the State of Survival universe, letting you step into their shoes as they turn their attention to GigaCorp’s dastardly plans. Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Capcom and seamlessly merge the Resident Evil universe with State of Survival. The incredible synergy between the two franchises makes for a perfect fit, offering fans a truly immersive gaming experience.”

When is the State of Survival Resident Evil event?

The first phase of the State of Survival Resident Evil event is live in-game now, and the second phase starts on December 1, 2023. Whoever said spooky season is restricted to October?

