Sega Power Surge confirms new Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and more

Happy holidays, retro gaming fans – the Sega Power Surge promises that a stack of games is coming from some classic series including Crazy Taxi and Shinobi, as seen in a trailer debuting as part of the Game Awards 2023.

A new era with new energy from Sega dubbed the ‘Power Surge’, shows off a myriad of games. The trailer confirms that new Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, and Jet Set Radio games are now in development. It also says ‘and more’, so we’re very excited to see what that’s about.

Previously, Sega released Shinobi titles on the NES and then the Wii and 3DS’ Virtual Consoles, while Crazy Taxi came to the GameCube, GameBoy Advance, and later iOS, and we now have Streets of Rage 4 on Switch. There was also Jet Grind Radio on GameBoy Advance, though it doesn’t quite hold a candle to the original game.

There are currently no rumors as to platforms or release dates, but we assume that at least some of these games will make it to the Switch, or perhaps the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future.

A Jet Set Radio game on Switch would make my life, to be honest, as I never got to play the original. Sure, we got Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, but the spiritual successor doesn’t quite make up for the original. I especially want to play it as there’s thought that it partly inspired Splatoon, one of my favorite series.

Anyway, enough postulating from me – you can sign up on Sega’s site to get all newsletters as soon as they come out and stay up to date with any more announcements.

