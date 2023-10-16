A Splatoon 3 Splatfest is a magical experience for any fan of the fresh Nintendo series, bringing multiplayer shooting to the Switch with bags of style. Each time a Splatfest takes place, players choose one of three teams and battle it out for victory. These three teams follow a theme, such as ‘which ice cream flavor is best’, ‘what item would you bring to a desert island’, or which member of Deep Cut is the best. Read on to find out all the details of the next Splatfest!

When is the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest?

The next Splatfest will take place on October 28 – October 30, to celebrate the Halloween season. Splatoween is finally returning! You can pick team ghost, skeleton, or zombie to represent Big Man, Frye, and Shiver respectively.

Previous Splatoon 3 Splatfests

Below you can see the theme and results of all previous Splatoon 3 Splatfests.

Big Man vs. Shiver vs. Frye

To celebrate Splatoon 3’s first anniversary, the three teams had no extra theme, just the three iconic idols in Deep Cut. Big Man is the winner in our hearts, even if Shiver swept the board in terms of points.

Money vs. fame vs. love

In a slightly more serious Splatoon 3 Splatfest, money ran away as the clear winner. Splatoon fans clearly subscribe to the old adage, “Money, if it does not bring you happiness, will at least help you be miserable in comfort.”

Strawberry vs. mint chip vs. vanilla

Vanilla was the runaway winner in this ice-cream-themed Splatfest, with mint chip picking up a handful of points too. Poor old strawberry was absolutely trounced.

Nessie vs. aliens vs. bigfoot

This most recent Splatfest was a monster blowout. Nessie took home the prize, taking down the extra-terrestrials and burly bigfoot.

Dark chocolate vs. white chocolate vs. milk chocolate

The recent Splatfest saw the different chocolate variations take each other on. White chocolate won, though I suspect this is mostly down to most people choosing the team for the unique ink colour.

Spicy vs. sweet vs. sour

This gastronomical Splatfest took place in January 2023, kicking off the new year with a fierce food fight. We saw sweet take first place, with spicy next and sour just behind.

Grass vs. fire vs. water

This Pokémon-themed Splatfest in November 2022 featured a battle between different Pokémon types. The winner worldwide was water, winning in every possible category. By far the biggest winner.

Gear vs. grub vs. fun

This September 2022 Splatfest asked you what you’d most like on a desert island – helpful equipment, something to eat, or some entertainment. Gear received around 60% of the votes, which is huge.

Rock vs. paper vs. scissors

The classic three-way hand game rock-paper-scissors was the theme for August 2022’s Splatfest. Rock won, for some reason. I don’t really know how anyone chose their allegiances in this Splatfest.

