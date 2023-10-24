Seven Knights Idle Adventure Halloween event adds new spooky skins

An eerie mist has fallen over the Mystic Woods with the arrival of the Seven Knights Idle Adventure Halloween event. Netmarble’s seasonal update welcomes new legendary heroes, quest levels, and spooky Halloween-themed events to explore.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure features a roster of heroes from other Seven Knights games and this Halloween update adds four new characters – two Unique, Ling Ling and Tsing Tao, and two Legendary, Salem and Feng Yan. Salem is a ranged-type assassin who’s also a supervisor at the magic society, whereas Feng Yan is a talented swordmaster who specializes in melee attacks. We’ll be sure to rank them on our Seven Knights Idle Adventure tier list as soon as possible.

The Halloween Carnival Event lets you collect pumpkin candy and use it to purchase the Legendary hero Sylvia and a range of other popular characters. This update also adds a new area called Prosperity Plaza, inspired by traditional Chinese architecture and New Year’s celebrations.

When is the Seven Knights Idle Adventure Halloween event?

The Halloween Carnival Event runs from October 19 to November 1, 2023. Grab your costumes and go trick-or-treating to collect as much pumpkin candy as possible!

That’s everything you need to know about the Seven Knights Idle Adventure Halloween update. If you’re running low on currency, make sure you check out our Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes guide to try and grab some more. We’ve also got a great Seven Knights 2 interview in our vault if you’re a fan of the franchise.