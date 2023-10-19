Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes – are there any?

The popular Seven Knights series has taken its first steps into the 2D idle gacha world. Of course, pulling characters and building teams in gacha games can either be expensive or hard work, which is why we’re here to provide you with any Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes that crop up.

Seven Knights Idle Adventures codes

It doesn’t look like there are any active global Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes right now. However, there are a few codes we’ve found while sleuthing around the internet that may work for you depending on your region. Give them a try if you can.

Sevenknights777

sXjpcUId2Ynzr09Vlm

d27zQE4ZDAU1Oca

fdPxsA2tzaMojeW

How do I redeem Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes?

Currently, we can’t seem to find the redeem code button in the game – we’ve progressed quite a bit, but it still hasn’t shown up. However, through a bit of online scouring, we can see that there at least used to be a ‘redeem code’ button in the game.

We’re not sure if it’s available in other countries yet, or if it’s something that’s coming in the future. But, just in case it works for you, here’s how to redeem Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes:

Launch and log in to Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Tap the button with the four squares in the top-right corner

Click on the ‘redeem code’ button

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit redeem

Claim your rewards from the in-game mailbox

What are Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes?

Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes are freebies given out by the publisher, Netmarble, to help you on your journey through the game. They generally offer free in-game items such as currency, EXP, dishes, and more. If you want to make sure you never miss a code, be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we update it often.

That's all the Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes we've got for now.