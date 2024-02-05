Snapdragon 8 Gen leaks power up with new benchmarks

Qualcomm is setting up to throw down in the smartphone chipset arena with various Snapdragon 8 Gen series leaks. The latest leaks surround the existence of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC from two leakers using AnTuTu and Geekbench benchmarking services.

Snapdragon 8 Gen series leaks kicked off with an AnTuTu benchmark average score exceeding three million, according to Weibo Chinese social app leaker’ Digital Chat Station’. For comparison, Realme GT Neo5 SE running Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 scores just north of one million.

Junior Thia social app Vox User ‘Donght96’ dropped some Geekbench benchmarks for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 alongside MediaTek Dimensity 9400 for added authenticity. Here’s a rundown of current benchmarks floating around the web:

AnTuTu (Digital Chat Station leak): 31,33,570

31,33,570 Geekbench Single-Core (Donght96 leak): 2845

2845 Geekbench Multi-Core (Donght96 leak): 10628

The buzz doesn’t end there; Qualcomm might soon announce another chipset, tentatively named SM8635, tipped to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with its advanced 2.9GHz ARM Cortex X4 core and Adreno 735 GPU.

This new SoC speculated to bridge the gap between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3, is anticipated to redefine performance standards, potentially earning a place as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Lite. However, the exact positioning remains a subject of eager anticipation as more details emerge.

Qualcomm’s current strategy is underscored by Samsung’s commitment with a multi-year agreement to incorporate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs into its flagship Galaxy S Ultra models and select Galaxy S models in key markets like the U.S. and China. Snapdragon 8 Gen series leaks hold some water, as Qualcomm clearly has no signs of slowing down. However, these details should be taken with a good helping of salt until some official information drops. However, the future for Snapdragon looks promising.

If you’re in the market for a new device, check out our list of the best Samsung phones and best Xiaomi phones.