Sociable Soccer 24 takes on EA in a new beautiful game grudge match

A Sociable Soccer 24 release date for Nintendo Switch is on the horizon, with the creator of the iconic Sensible Soccer series challenging EA’s all-encompassing grasp on the football sim genre. Releasing at half the cost of FC 24, with none of the odious in-game transactions and over 13,000 real footballers, we can already see the appeal.

For those who don’t know, Sensible Soccer was once the biggest name in soccer simulation before EA came along with the FIFA series and a sizeable marketing budget to take over the genre. For many, Sensible Soccer was one of the first great football games, arriving on Amiga and Atari ST in 1992, giving players their first experience of the beautiful game with a controller in hand. Now, series creator Jon Hare and his team at Tower Studios are back to challenge the corporate giant with his reimagined arcade soccer sim.

It’s clear from quotes from Hare himself that he’s not at all content with the state of modern soccer sims, especially EA’s yearly offering, and that he’s got something of a grudge against the juggernaut publisher. “We can’t compete with these corporate […] with regard to their $200m marketing war chests or their ‘almost realistic until they start moving’ graphics, but we can wipe the floor with them when it comes to value for money and playability.” If that doesn’t tell you all you need to know about the intentions of this developer and game, I don’t know what will.

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact Sociable Soccer 24 release date for Nintendo Switch just yet. However, we know that the Steam version arrives on November 16, with Tower Studios releasing console versions to follow. While we wait for an official date, you can check out some gameplay in the trailer below.

