Our picks for the best baseball games on Switch and mobile have it all, so you can concentrate on your batting technique. It’s America’s favorite pastime, one of the biggest sports in Japan, and your next sporting obsession – there are as many wacky versions of the old ball game as there are realistic sims, so we’ve included a bit of both to give you a few options. Whether you want to strike out the biggest players in the MLB or shrink down your game for some bite-size baseball, there’s something for everyone who wants to step up to the plate.

Still, if you’d rather feel the steel between your hands than an old wooden bat, why not check out our lists for the best golf games or the best fishing games? Or, if you’re up for batting, but prefer a four-day challenge to nine innings, take a browse of our thoughts on the best cricket games on Switch and mobile for the English equivalent.

With that out the way, it’s time to pitch the first ball with our picks of the best baseball games on Switch and mobile.

Ballistic Baseball – mobile

A delightfully arcadey baseball experience that you can easily pay on the go. Part of the Apple Arcade service, this game offers charming cartoony visuals along with all the sites and sounds of a good old-fashioned ball game.

It’s admittedly quite a casual experience, but with the chance to create and develop your own baseball team and then take them online to take them up against the teams created by other players, it’s very easy to get very deeply involved in. If you want something uber-realistic, this won’t be for you, but if you want some classic baseball fun, you’re gonna love this.

MLB: The Show 22 – Switch

The closest you can get to the real thing without holding a bat, MLB The Show 22 is the premier baseball simulation on Switch. With all of the big players from the U.S. League, countless classic stadiums, and the most comprehensive mechanics you’ll find in a baseball game you can take on the go, this is the baseball fan’s baseball game.

It’s also probably the most comprehensive online baseball experience, with cross-platform play opening up more opponents to face at the plate. The popular Diamond Dynasty mode returns too, so you can collect cards, build your franchise, and aim for a place in the hall of fame.

Super Mega Baseball 3 – Switch

While MLB has all the realism you could need, Super Mega Baseball 3 brings the fun. The big-head ballers of Super Mega Baseball might not be recognizable faces, but you’ll learn to love them regardless as you ascend the leagues to sporting stardom.

With countless ways to play, you can take a team and train them for the big time, or you can pick up a pack of pitchers and take them into online competitions, either way, it’s a certified homerun.

Arcade Archives Vs. Baseball – Switch

Roll back the years with a retro classic in Arcade Archives Vs. Baseball. Of course, you can’t expect too much from a game first released in 1984, but you might be surprised by how well the gameplay holds up, and how much fun you can still have.

There’s a two-player mode included too, making this title a perfect addition to any retro gaming night.

Homerun Clash – mobile

For baseball on the go with a competitive online element, we recommend Homerun Clash every time. It’s the most outlandish baseball sim on this list by far, with witches, superheroes, Dwayne Johnson lookalikes, and more stepping up to bat.

It’s also one of the more arcade-style baseball games, with a bunch of power-ups and extras to keep you knocking fastballs out of the park.

Desktop Baseball – Switch

Desktop Baseball is to MLB what Micro Machines is to Gran Turismo, with a shrunk-down arena filled with tiny fielders and bite-size batters. It’s also the closest we think we’re ever going to get to a baseball gacha game, with tons of collectible players, outfits, and customizable items.

While it’s obviously not as expansive as some of the other baseball sims on this list, it’s a quaint experience to shake up any baller bored of hyper-realistic gameplay.

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 – Switch

Take your team to winning heights and slide your way into the championships in Little League World Series Baseball 2022. You can coach the way you want and form your own playstyle with abilities, gear, and boosts.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 – mobile

While you can’t quite expect the level of shine that you’d get from a console title, for a mobile game MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 includes all the crucial elements for a few innings on the go.

For the casual gamer, there are daily challenges to pick up and earn rewards, and for the more invested baseball fan, all the big teams from the MLB are included with up-to-date stats and figures.

Super Mega Baseball 4 – Switch

Ok, so it’s not out just yet, but we have a good feeling about this one, and any baseball fans should too. Featuring more than 200 real-life characters like Ozzie Smith, this one’s sure to be a home run.

Super Mega Baseball 4 builds on its predecessors and brings in new mechanics like traits, team chemistry, and even new stadiums.

There you have it, our picks for the best baseball games on Switch and mobile. For more sporty recommendations, why not browse our list of the best boxing games, bowling games, and cricket games, or chow down on these cooking games to get your energy up before a big game?