Sonic spins onto Apple Arcade with new 3D platformer Sonic Dream Team

Not only has Sega revealed a new Sonic game, but it also revealed the Sonic Dream Team release date, and it’s not too far away. This is an all-new experience with the Blue Blur exclusive to Apple Arcade. That’s right, sorry Android users, it looks like Sonic is speeding past you and into the arms of iOS players.

The latest in a line of Sonic games to come to Apple’s service, Sonic Dream Team, is a 3D action-platformer featuring some of your favorite characters. Besides the titular blue hedgehog, you can play as Tails, Knuckles, Cream, Amy, and Rouge. Better still, each falls within one of three movement types to offer unique exploration experiences throughout the dream world.

Longtime Sonic fans are likely very familiar with Green Hill at this point, as it appears in many of his outings (including the recent Sonic Superstars), but that’s not the case in Sonic Dream Team. Instead, you get to explore 12 levels across four different dream worlds, each with varying mind-bending environments, meaning you can get creative with the changes to gravity and wall running, for example.

With all that in mind, we know what you’re thinking: what has Eggman done now? Well, it turns out he’s discovered an ancient device known as The Reverie, with which he can manifest dreams in the real world. Okay, that explains the dream worlds and the strange environments within.

What is the Sonic Dream Team release date?

You can get ready to join Sonic and stop Dr. Eggman when Sonic Dream Team releases on December 5, 2023. Prepare yourself. You just know that there are bosses in each world who are ready to destroy you.

