Paramount announcing Keanu Reeves as the voice of the third Sonic movie’s Shadow the Hedgehog was not on our bingo card for this month, but we are thrilled about it. Both the iconic edgy hedgehog and the John Wick actor are beloved by the internet, so it’s only fitting.

Shadow the Hedgehog, or goth Sonic as some people call him, is one of the most memorable Sonic characters of the entire franchise, which is why his brief teaser at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was so exciting. We’ve known about Shadow’s imminent appearance since the film’s release in 2022, but only now do we know that none other than Keanu Reeves is bringing him to life. As if Idris Elba as Knuckles wasn’t cool enough!

The news initially broke on The John Campea Show during its reporting from Paramount’s presentation at CinemaCon 2024. The Hollywood Reporter has since corroborated these claims with multiple sources, so it looks like Shadow has found his voice. Keanu Reeves is no stranger to working in videogame media given his major role in Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite’s John Wick skin, and the various other games based on his movies that use his likeness.

When is the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is expected to speed into cinemas on December 20, 2024. There’s still plenty of time for us to see what Keanu’s version of Shadow is like in trailers before then, so keep your eyes peeled.

That’s everything we know so far about Shadow’s voice actor for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In the meantime, reacquaint yourself with the blue blur and friends by checking out our list of the best Sonic games, or learn more about the Sonic Dream Team Sweet Dreams update. Maybe we’ll see Shadow in the new Sonic game, who knows!