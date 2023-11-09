Roblox competitor Spatial announces UGC games and Unity integration

Roblox is in for some competition as mobile social and gaming platform Spatial announces its UGC games hub as well as its first season of in-house games. The company aims to give power to Unity developers by giving them a place to publish their games directly to mobile, browser, and VR gamers.

In case you didn’t know, anyone can make Roblox games and publish them on the platform, but you have to make your project in the Roblox Creator app. Spatial plans to remove this barrier for developers by letting them create their games in Unity using C# – the engine’s coding language – so that “there’s no need for developers to learn new tools or for players to download an app”.

According to Anand Agarawala, CEO and Co-Founder at Spatial, the company is “expanding the magic of the Roblox model to five million Unity developers, allowing them to reach 200 million web gamers – as many active players as Roblox or Fortnite.” Investment from developers is already happening, as leading games studios IzyPlay and Zaibatsu plan to release their own games on Spatial in early 2024.

Everton Baumgarten Vieira, Co-Founder & CEO of IzyPlay said, “Among the avatar, multiplayer Roblox-like projects, it’s easy to see the potential of the Spatial Platform. Spatial provides an excellent opportunity to distribute multiplayer versions of our already successful mobile and web games.”

