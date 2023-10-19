The best fun Roblox games 2023

We all want to play fun Roblox games, but some of the many, many experiences hidden within the gaming portal are more fun than others. We’ve been playing Roblox for years, and we’ve played more games than we’ve eaten hot dinners, so trust us when we say we know some of the most fun games in there. Let us show you the diamonds in the rough, with our full fun Roblox games guide.

Alright, let’s have a blast with our guide to some of our favorite fun Roblox games.

Piñata Smashlings

The adorable Piñata Smashlings is a cute mixture of platforming and creature collecting, a bit like the Sonic the Hedgehog Chao Garden with a little bit extra on top. There are some really sweet designs here, and while there isn’t as much to do as we’d like, there is a lot of attention to detail littered throughout.

Piñata Smashlings is also a pretty kid-friendly game, and if you’re happy to let your younger players dive into Roblox, there are much worse places to start. It’s bright, colorful, and unlocking and training creatures is just as satisfying as you’d expect. If you’re interested, we even have a Piñata Smashlings interview you can read now!

Dysfunctional Diner

If you can imagine overcooked, but somehow even more chaotic, then you’ve got a good idea of what makes Dysfunctional Diner so much fun. This exciting Roblox game puts you in charge of a restaurant, and you must work alongside your pals to take orders, prepare dishes, and keep on top of all the tasks that keep a kitchen running.

It’s a little tricky to get to grips with the controls, especially as the gameplay is quite demanding, but in terms of pure joy, this is absolutely some of the most fun you can have with your friends in Roblox. Just be careful not to fall out. We don’t want any workplace animosity. If you do check it out, be sure to read our guide on Dysfunctional Diner codes as well.

Shovelware’s Brain Game

One of the most amazing things about Roblox is the fact that almost anyone can create a game and share it with pals. However, this does lead to some unambitious attempts. On the other end of the spectrum, though, is Shovelware’s Brain Game, a deeply impressive experience that you’ll struggle to believe is still a Roblox game.

A silly game show hosted by a talking banana, Shovelware’s Brain Game is a blast with pals as you each compete to get the most right answers, and show that you’re the smartest of the bunch. Visually, it looks great, it’s got a stellar soundtrack, and there’s even a tonne of replay value thanks to all the different questions and types of games. If you want to convince someone that there’s more to Roblox, this is a great place to start.

Sonic Speed Simulator

Speaking of impressive Roblox games, this is one instance where a developer stepped in to flex over the many fan versions. Sonic Speed Simulator is a vibrant action platformer that transfers so much of the blue-blur’s appeal into a gorgeous Roblox game that anyone can enjoy.

Made in collaboration with SEGA, Sonic Speed Simulator hosts some of the best visuals on the platform, and you’d better believe some amazing Sonic music is along for the ride. There are plenty of amazing Roblox games based on Sonic, but it’s genuinely heartwarming to see something official, and for it to actually be good. Get on your running shoes, and check out our Sonic Speed Simulator codes along the way.

Blade Ball

If you’ve ever played Ocarina of Time and lobbed a ball of light back and forth between you and Phantom Ganondorf, then this might ring a bell. Blade Ball is an action-packed game where you swing your blade (obviously) at a ball (naturally) and do your best to keep a rally up between you and other players.

You do get to power up your shots with your various abilities, and there is a surprising amount of strategy to winning this one. It’s easy to pick up and play, yet you can still become a master with the right timing. If you do take a swing at it, be sure to check out our Blade Ball codes guide as well.

Blox Fruits

Listen, there are countless anime games in Roblox, and naturally, the quality differs between them. But, Blox Fruits is up there with some of the best games in Roblox, and it’s also based on the hit anime One Piece. If you’ve just watched the series on Netflix, this is a great time to set sail for some ocean-faring Roblox fun.

Explore the Grand Line, capture and eat devil fruits, and ultimately try to become the best pirate in the world. This Roblox title is huge, fun, and full of great ways to personalize your character and experience. If you want to hop aboard this grand adventure, then be sure to check out our guides: we have Blox Fruits codes, a Blox Fruits tier list, and a Blox Fruits race guide to boot.

Alright, folks, that's all we have for our fun Roblox games guide for today, but if we're missing a favorite of yours, then be sure to suggest it over at the Pocket Tactics Facebook page.