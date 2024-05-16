Summertime is just around the corner, and so is Splatoon 3’s Sizzle Season. As we’re slathering on the sunscreen in anticipation, Nintendo’s also getting ready, revealing a trailer showing off some of the new additions coming to the game, including a horrendous Big Run mode with all three bosses and a potential clue for the game’s final Splatfest.

Grab your caps, slides, and favorite paint-shooting device, and get ready to hop into the new stage Lemuria Hub, set to open up during Sizzle Season 2024, starting on June 1. The stage has three moving parts that slide in tandem, offering players different angles to shoot from and some more opportunities to hide from opponents.

Along with this newfangled stage, there are new Splatoon 3 weapons including the Wellstring V that can fire five charged shots at once, a fresh song, emotes, and a wardrobe update, too. But that’s all expected. What isn’t expected is the Big, Big Run event.

The Big, Big Run starts just like any other Big Run – salmonids break out of their usual shoreline spawn zones and take over a stage. A stage that we usually run around in with no fear. However, this time, there’s a catch. There’s the Attack of the Triumvirate to deal with, where all three of Salmon Run’s gigantic bosses descend on the stage at once.

Yep, that’s Cozohuna, Horroboros, and Megalodontia all trying to splat you at once! We’re sure that Mr. Grizz has some weapons to lend us in order to fend them off, or else he’s not getting any golden eggs out of me.

The other surprise hidden in the trailer is a shot of a lone jellyfish standing out in the open – but what’s this? If you look closely, you can see that the tote bag has pin badges with the Squid Sisters logo, the fan they hold has a logo with Deep Cut’s colors, and their wristbands are very reminiscent of Pearl and Marina of Off the Hook… could this be a sign of the Final Splatfest where the three idol groups will go head to head to head?

Only time will tell, so keep an eye on our Splatoon 3 Splatfest page so you don’t miss any announcements. As for what else to play, here are the new games for Switch that you should get your hands on.