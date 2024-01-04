A new Splatoon 3 glitch shows a little too much squid

Happy New Year everyone, it’s time to look at this year’s first cursed Splatoon 3 glitch – it’s a nude player glitch! First things first, they’re not completely naked, so wind it in. Secondly, how does this happen, Nintendo?

Players found that putting in certain inputs while changing into and registering outfits in the customization screen can remove inkling and octoling’s clothing so they appear in their respective underwear. If you want to find out how to do it, you can look that up yourself, I’m not telling you.

Nintendo is usually hot on fixing weird glitches – like the seemingly endless item duplication glitches in Tears of the Kingdom allowing players to essentially farm diamonds. It’s most likely that a fix to this will come when the game updates for the Splatoon 3 Splatfest later this month.

Of course, players have figured out how to make the glitch stay, so you can run around Splatsville in your skivvies and go on a shopping spree.

The funny thing is, this isn’t locked to Splatoon 3 – players are also going into the single-player mode of Splatoon 2 and getting victory screens with shirtless inklings. Good heavens. And going back even further, the original Splatoon had the same glitch… at what point do we start thinking this is on purpose?

The root cause of this graphical error appears to be clothes loading slowly while flicking through them, and then the game gets stuck in between while the character remains unclothed.

Video games never cease to amaze me, nor do players that figure out how to do these types of things. Anyway, while we’re on the topic, here’s what we know about the Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC and all the Splatoon amiibo you can get.