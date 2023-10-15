If you want to learn a bit more about the planet and all the places we’ve created, the Sporcle countries of the world quiz tasks you with naming every single country in a short fifteen minutes. You might think you know a good few, but with nearly 200 countries, you might need to do a few practice runs before you nail this one. Still, anyone with a love of geography will have a blast travelling the world and attempting to name them all!

Let’s dive into our guide to the best Sporcle countries of the world and similar quizzes

Countries of the World

This is the classic and one of the most popular geography quizzes on Sporcle right now. Try and name all 197 countries of the world within fifteen minutes, and it’s tough. Personally, I don’t think I can name ten countries (but I can name every Pokémon region), and even a quick attempt at this quiz revealed that a few places I thought were countries, are absolutely not. Test it yourself, over at the Sporcle Countries of the World quiz page.

Any bordering European country

It’s as simple as the title ‘any bordering European country’ suggests. Starting with a prompt like France, Croatia, or Lithuania, you must choose from a list of every European country just one that borders the current prompt. Starting with France? Germany or Spain will do. Got Croatia? Hungary is right there. This is a fun one and a tad easier than countries of the world and is a great bit of refresher training for your next European holiday.

Find the US States

You’d think Find the US States would be easier than countries of the world, but where in the earlier quiz you simply have to name the countries, here you are presented with one the name of one of the states (Texas, Washington, Idaho, etc) and must point them out on a map. Look, I know where Texas is, I know where Florida and a smattering of other big states like New York and California are, but it turns out all the other states are an absolute mystery to me. Well, I dare any American to name a single town in Wales.

Flags of the World

If you have absolutely nailed countries of the world, it’s time to take things up a notch. Flags of the World asks exactly what the name implies, you are presented with one of the 197 flags of the world, one by one, and must answer which country’s flag it is. I’m not even attempting this one, the names are one thing, but learning every single country’s flag is beyond my capabilities. Especially considering some have tiny differences from others, there’s no way my brain can handle all this. Good luck!

15 Second Blitz: London Underground

Maybe one for the American readers, and definitely one for quiz-hungry folks with a lack of free time. This high-pressure quiz known as 15 Second Blitz: London Underground gives you mere moments to pick out every London underground service from a list littered with red herrings. The dud answers are pretty tricky, and could even throw seasoned Londoners through a loop. Also at this point, there are a lot of lines, nobody will blame you for slipping up.

Find the Countries of Europe

If you haven’t quite built up the courage to find every country in the world yet, perhaps we can offer you an appetiser. Find the Countries of Europe features a practically feeble 47 countries, and should help you start to nail the first few minutes of the real test to come later on. You know, the entire planet. Europe is just a drop in the ocean comparatively, and this is still a nice test of your knowledge or a great way to teach some youngsters where to find France.

We hope this guide helps you find the best Sporcle countries of the world quizzes, with plenty of geographical glee awaiting you in these tantalising tests.