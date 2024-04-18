Squad Busters is coming to the UK at WASD next weekend

WASD is a huge convention in the UK’s capital city and takes place at the Truman Brewery on April 25. It will play host to the final event of the London Games Festival and see thousands of gamers, content creators, and fans descend onto the floor to check out the latest and greatest the industry has to offer. But most excitingly, it will debut the soft launch of Supercell’s hugely popular party game, Squad Busters.

This marks the very first time that the game has been available to play on UK soil, and so British convention-goers will finally be able to try their hand at collecting characters, bonking heads, and fighting to the bitter end.

You can check out the trailer for Squad Busters below to get a taste of what to expect, but we’ll see you at WASD where we’ll be trying the game out for ourselves.

