We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Squad Busters is coming to the UK at WASD next weekend

Supercell’s smash-hit party action game Squad Busters will be available to play in the UK when it soft launches at the popular WASD convention in London.

squad busters team preparing to fight outside a swirling pink portal
Verna Colosi's Avatar

Published:

Squad Busters 

WASD is a huge convention in the UK’s capital city and takes place at the Truman Brewery on April 25. It will play host to the final event of the London Games Festival and see thousands of gamers, content creators, and fans descend onto the floor to check out the latest and greatest the industry has to offer. But most excitingly, it will debut the soft launch of Supercell’s hugely popular party game, Squad Busters.

This marks the very first time that the game has been available to play on UK soil, and so British convention-goers will finally be able to try their hand at collecting characters, bonking heads, and fighting to the bitter end.

You’re probably wondering how you can try out Squad Busters, so don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. You can purchase tickets here, and since we know you’re probably as excited as we are, we’re offering a 20% discount on your ticket price with promo code: PCGNWASD – so make sure you save yourself some money to spend at the convention!

You can check out the trailer for Squad Busters below to get a taste of what to expect, but we’ll see you at WASD where we’ll be trying the game out for ourselves.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re after some mobile game freebies while you wait for Squad Busters, we’ve got plenty of Roblox game codes for you, or, check out our Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes where you can bag yourself lots of free in-game content.

Verna is a published fantasy author, with experience writing and editing in the gaming journalism world. She joined Pocket Tactics in April 2024, after spending a year as Content Manager for Gfinity and Stealth Optional. She’s a sucker for anything with a massive open world but when she’s not lobbing fireballs first and asking questions later in Baldur’s Gate 3, she’s busy dealing (and taking) damage as Blade in Honkai Star Rail. She’s currently working on her first solo novel and when writer’s block takes its toll, she’s wandering around in Genshin Impact collecting anything that isn’t nailed down. She also wholeheartedly believes that pineapple should never be on a pizza. Ever.