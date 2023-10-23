Stardew Valley Lewis shorts, gifts, and heart events

Stardew Valley Lewis is the esteemed mayor of Pelican Town and has been for over twenty years. During this time, no one has attempted to run against him, meaning he’s great at doing the job and has a close relationship with almost everyone in town. If you’re thinking about cultivating a friendship with Stardew Valley’s Lewis, make sure you read on to learn more about his loves, hates, and heart events. Oh, and you’ll probably want to find his missing shorts. It’s definitely worth getting closer to Lewis, as he will periodically post you some gold in the mail as soon as you get above zero hearts with him.

So, what do we need to know about Stardew Valley’s Lewis?

What are Stardew Valley Lewis’ heart events?

You can get some free stuff from Lewis by completing these heart events.

Any more than zero hearts Lewis will start to send you gold in the mail as soon as you reach a friendship level higher than zero.

Three hearts Lewis will send you a spaghetti recipe when you reach three hearts.

Six hearts Once you reach six hearts with Marnie, enter the town on a sunny day between 19:00-23:00.

Seven hearts Reach seven hearts with Lewis and he will send you an eggplant parmesan recipe.



What are the best Stardew Valley Lewis gifts?

Here’s what to give Lewis in order to properly shmooze with the mayor of Pelican Town.

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, Autumn’s Bounty, glazed yams, green tea, hot pepper, vegetable medley Liked Universal likes, blueberry, cactus fruit, coconut Neutral Universal neutrals, eggs (except void eggs), chanterelle, common mushroom, dandelion, wild horseradish, winter root, snow yam, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, hazelnut, ginger Dislike Universal dislikes, all milk, salmonberry, wild horseradish Hate Universal hates, quartz, Holly

What’s the deal with Stardew Valley Lewis shorts?

One of the biggest mysteries that new Stardew Valley players will face is the case of Lewis’ missing shorts. On Summer 3, you will get a letter in the post that starts the quest ‘Mayor’s Shorts’, in which Lewis tells you he’s lost his purple shorts and would like you to return them… Discreetly.

Luckily, they’ve not gone too far astray, though their location is quite scandalous. You’ll find them in Marnie’s bedroom, in the ranch to the south of your farm. The issue is, you’ll have to be friends with Marnie before she’ll let you in her personal space!

Marnie’s a sweet lady who loves animals, so it’s not too tough to make friends with her. Her favorite items are diamonds, farmer’s lunch, pink cake, pumpkin pie, and all other universal loves. She also likes eggs (except void eggs), milk, quartz, and all universal likes. Giving her gifts and completing any tasks or quests she puts out will get you rubbing shoulders with her in no time.

As soon as you’ve made friends with Marnie, you can scurry into her boudoir and snag the scandalous smalls. After that, it’s up to you what you do – a good, honest person would go straight to Lewis and return his shorts lickety-split, completing the quest in your journal and earning 750g. Or, if you feel like being a true merchant of chaos, you can hold onto them until the Stardew Valley Fair. If you show them off in your Grange Display, Lewis will be very upset but will bribe you with 750-star tokens to keep your lip zipped (This will also lead to Marnie commenting on the ‘purple lettuce’ on display).

