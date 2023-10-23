Stardew Valley Sebastian gifts, heart events, and schedule

Stardew Valley’S Sebastian is a rebel who lives in his parent’s basement and is one of the most popular marriage candidates. Trust us. He loves video games, comic books, and sci-fi novels, though he has been known to hide away from the world and become deeply absorbed in his hobbies. We’re here to fill you in on everything that Stardew Valley’s Sebastian loves, hates, and feels neutral about, as well as a detailed guide to his schedule, and how to marry him.

If you’re interested in more content like this, we also have handy Stardew Valley Lewis, Stardew Valley Gus, and Stardew Valley fish guides. Then, when you need something new to play, why not take a look at our Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town review or Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Switch review.

How do we get close to the prince of darkness, Stardew Valley’s Sebastian?

What are Stardew Valley Sebastian’s heart events?

Here’s how to trigger each of Sebastian’s heart events – yes, this dark and brooding dude does have a heart.

Two hearts Go into Sebastian’s room when he’s home.

Four hearts Venture to the mountain between 11:00-17:00

Six hearts Go into Sebastian’s room when he’s home.

Eight hearts Go to the bottom of the boardwalk on a rainy day between 12:00-23:00.

hearts Ten hearts Head to the mountain between 20:00-00:00.

Fourteen hearts Head to the mountain between 06:00-19:00 on a rainy day.



What are the best Stardew Valley Sebastian gifts?

These are the best gifts to give Sebastian to make his gloomy heart burst with joy… or how to make an enemy out of him.

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, frozen tear, obsidian, pumpkin soup, sashimi, void egg Liked Universal likes, artisan goods (excluding coffee, green tea, and oil), flounder, quartz Neutral Universal neutrals, all eggs except Void eggs, fruits (except salmonberry), all milk, fish Dislike Universal dislikes, chanterelle, daffodil, dandelion, ginger, hazelnut, holly, leek, magma cap, morel, snow yam, wild horseradish, winter root, salmonberry Hate Universal hates, omelet, farmer’s lunch, complete breakfast, clay, eggs (other than void egg)

What is Stardew Valley Sebastian’s schedule?

Sebastian is a pretty shy shut-in and often doesn’t come out until it rains (unless he’s having a smoke, of course). Until you have enough hearts to enter his room, you’ll likely need to know where to find him. So here’s Sebastian’s schedule, and where to find him at all times.

Spring

On the 11th (less than six hearts) and 15th

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:00 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 12:00 pm: In his room, standing by the couch.

In his room, standing by the couch. 5:30 pm: Leaving his room to go to the kitchen.

Leaving his room to go to the kitchen. 6:30 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 9:30 pm: Goes to bed.

On the 11th and 25th (six or more hearts)

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen.

Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen. 3:30 pm: Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room.

Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room. 4:10 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 6:30 pm: Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke.

Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke. 7:30 pm: Smoking by the lake next to his house.

Smoking by the lake next to his house. 9:30 pm: Goes back to his house.

On rainy days option one

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and leaves the house to go to the beach.

Gets out of bed and leaves the house to go to the beach. 1:30 pm: Standing at the end of the long pier to the left of the fish shop.

Standing at the end of the long pier to the left of the fish shop. 5:00 pm: Leaves the pier to go home.

Leaves the pier to go home. 7:40 pm: Arrives home and goes to bed.

On rainy days option two

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaving the house to go to the Saloon.

Leaving the house to go to the Saloon. 5:20 pm: At the Saloon, standing by a red sofa in the arcade.

At the Saloon, standing by a red sofa in the arcade. 9:10 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 11:10 pm: Arrives home.

Thursdays after unlocking the railroad

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 2:00 pm: Leaving home to go smoke by the train station.

Leaving home to go smoke by the train station. 3:00 pm: Smoking by the train station.

Smoking by the train station. 6:20 pm: Standing east of the train station, by the tunnel.

Standing east of the train station, by the tunnel. 8:10 pm: Standing west of the train station, by the tunnel.

Standing west of the train station, by the tunnel. 9:30 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 10:20 pm: Arrives home.

Fridays

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 am: Leaves his room to go play pool with Sam at the Saloon.

Leaves his room to go play pool with Sam at the Saloon. 5:20 pm: In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam.

In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam. 9:10 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 11:10 pm: Arrives home.

Saturdays

9:00 am: Leaves house to go to Sam’s house.

Leaves house to go to Sam’s house. 11:30 am: In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam.

In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam. 12:30 pm: Follows Sam to his room.

Follows Sam to his room. 1:00 pm: In Sam’s room.

In Sam’s room. 6:00 pm: Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river.

Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river. 6:20 pm: Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him.

Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him. 7:30 pm: Going home from in front of Sam’s house.

Going home from in front of Sam’s house. 9:40 pm: Arrives home.

Spring schedule on other days

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen.

Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen. 3:30 pm: Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room.

Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room. 4:10 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 6:30 pm: Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke.

Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke. 7:30 pm: Smoking by the lake next to his house.

Smoking by the lake next to his house. 9:30 pm: Goes back to his house.

Summer

On the 4th

9:00 am: In his room, by a bookcase.

In his room, by a bookcase. 10:00 am: Leaving the house to go to the clinic.

Leaving the house to go to the clinic. 11:50 am: In the clinic’s waiting room.

In the clinic’s waiting room. 1:40 pm: In the clinic’s examination room.

In the clinic’s examination room. 4:00 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 6:00 pm: Arrives at his room and goes to bed.

On the 11th (less than six hearts) and 15th

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:00 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 12:00 pm: In his room, standing by a couch.

In his room, standing by a couch. 5:30 pm: Leaving his room to go to the kitchen.

Leaving his room to go to the kitchen. 6:30 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 9:30 pm : Goes to bed.

On the 11th and 25th (six or more hearts)

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen.

Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen. 3:30 pm: Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room.

Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room. 4:10 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 6:30 pm: Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke.

Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke. 7:30 pm: Smoking by the lake next to his house.

Smoking by the lake next to his house. 9:30 pm: Goes back to his house.

On rainy days option one

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and leaves the house to go to the beach.

Gets out of bed and leaves the house to go to the beach. 1:30 pm: Standing at the end of the long pier to the left of the fish shop.

Standing at the end of the long pier to the left of the fish shop. 5:00 pm: Leaves the pier to go home.

Leaves the pier to go home. 7:40 pm: Arrives home and goes to bed.

On rainy days option two

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaving the house to go to the Saloon.

Leaving the house to go to the Saloon. 5:20 pm: At the Saloon, standing by the red sofa in the arcade.

At the Saloon, standing by the red sofa in the arcade. 9:10 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 11:10 pm: Arrives home.

Thursdays after unlocking the railroad

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 2:00 pm: Leaving home to go smoke by the train station.

Leaving home to go smoke by the train station. 3:00 pm: Smoking by the train station.

Smoking by the train station. 6:20 pm: Standing east of the train station, by the tunnel.

Standing east of the train station, by the tunnel. 8:10 pm: Standing west of the train station, by the tunnel.

Standing west of the train station, by the tunnel. 9:30 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 10:20 pm: Arrives home.

Fridays

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his room to play pool with Sam at the Saloon.

Leaves his room to play pool with Sam at the Saloon. 5:20 pm: In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam.

In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam. 9:10 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 11:10 pm: Arrives home.

Saturdays

9:00 am: Leaves house to go to Sam’s house.

Leaves house to go to Sam’s house. 11:30 am: In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam.

In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam. 12:30 pm: Follows Sam to his room.

Follows Sam to his room. 1:00 pm: In Sam’s room.

In Sam’s room. 6:00 pm: Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river.

Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river. 6:20 pm: Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him.

Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him. 7:30 pm: Going home from in front of Sam’s house.

Going home from in front of Sam’s house. 9:40 pm: Arrives home.

Summer schedule on other days

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen.

Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen. 3:30 pm: Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room.

Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room. 4:10 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 6:30 pm: Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke.

Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke. 7:30 pm: Smoking by the lake next to his house.

Smoking by the lake next to his house. 9:30 pm: Goes back to his house.

Fall

On the 11th (less than six hearts) and 15th

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:00 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 12:00 pm: In his room, standing by the couch.

In his room, standing by the couch. 5:30 pm: Leaving his room to go to the kitchen.

Leaving his room to go to the kitchen. 6:30 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 9:30 pm: Goes to bed.

On the 11th and 25th (six or more hearts)

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen.

Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen. 3:30 pm: Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room.

Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room. 4:10 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 6:30 pm: Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke.

Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke. 7:30 pm: Smoking by the lake next to his house.

Smoking by the lake next to his house. 9:30 pm : Goes back to his house.

On rainy days option one

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and leaves the house to go to the beach.

Gets out of bed and leaves the house to go to the beach. 1:30 pm: Standing at the end of the long pier to the left of the fish shop.

Standing at the end of the long pier to the left of the fish shop. 5:00 pm: Leaves the pier to go home.

Leaves the pier to go home. 7:40 pm: Arrives home and goes to bed.

On rainy days option two

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves the house to go to the Saloon.

Leaves the house to go to the Saloon. 5:20 pm: At the Saloon, standing by the red sofa in the arcade.

At the Saloon, standing by the red sofa in the arcade. 9:10 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 11:10 pm: Arrives home.

Thursdays after unlocking the railroad

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 2:00 pm: Leaving home to go smoke by the train station.

Leaving home to go smoke by the train station. 3:00 pm: Smoking by the train station.

Smoking by the train station. 6:20 pm: Standing east of the train station, by the tunnel.

Standing east of the train station, by the tunnel. 8:10 pm: Standing west of the train station, by the tunnel.

Standing west of the train station, by the tunnel. 9:30 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 10:20 pm: Arrives home.

Fridays

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his room to go play pool with Sam at the Saloon.

Leaves his room to go play pool with Sam at the Saloon. 5:20 pm: In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam.

In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam. 9:10 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 11:10 pm: Arrives home.

Saturdays

9:00 am: Leaves house to go to Sam’s house.

Leaves house to go to Sam’s house. 11:30 am: In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam.

In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam. 12:30 pm: Follows Sam to his room.

Follows Sam to his room. 1:00 pm: In Sam’s room.

In Sam’s room. 6:00 pm: Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river.

Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river. 6:20 pm: Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him.

Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him. 7:30 pm: Going home from in front of Sam’s house.

Going home from in front of Sam’s house. 9:40 pm: Arrives home.

Fall schedule on other days

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 12:00 pm: Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house.

Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house. 2:00 pm: Goes to the part of the lake outside the mine entrance.

Goes to the part of the lake outside the mine entrance. 3:00 pm: Leaves the mine entrance and heads to the other side of the lake.

Leaves the mine entrance and heads to the other side of the lake. 3:30 pm: Is smoking at the edge of the lake close to the bridge.

Is smoking at the edge of the lake close to the bridge. 4:00 pm: Returns home to his kitchen.

Returns home to his kitchen. 5:30 pm: Leaves his kitchen.

Leaves his kitchen. 6:00 pm: On his computer.

Winter

On the 16th

10:30 am: Wakes up and goes to his computer.

Wakes up and goes to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves room and goes to the kitchen.

Leaves room and goes to the kitchen. 3:40 pm: Goes back to his room and returns to his computer.

Goes back to his room and returns to his computer. 5:00 pm: Leaves his home to attend Night Market.

Leaves his home to attend Night Market. 11:30 pm: Leaves Night Market to return home.

On the 11th (less than six hearts) and 15th

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:00 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 12:00 pm: In his room, standing by the couch.

In his room, standing by the couch. 5:30 pm: Leaving his room to go to the kitchen.

Leaving his room to go to the kitchen. 6:30 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 9:30 pm: Goes to bed.

On the 11th and 25th (six or more hearts)

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen.

Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen. 3:30 pm: Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room.

Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room. 4:10 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 6:30 pm: Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke.

Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke. 7:30 pm: Smoking by the lake next to his house.

Smoking by the lake next to his house. 9:30 pm: Goes back to his house.

On rainy days option one

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and leaves the house to go to the beach.

Gets out of bed and leaves the house to go to the beach. 1:30 pm: Standing at the end of the long pier to the left of the fish shop.

Standing at the end of the long pier to the left of the fish shop. 5:00 pm: Leaves the pier to go home.

Leaves the pier to go home. 7:40 pm: Arrives home and goes to bed.

On rainy days option two

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves the house to go to the Saloon.

Leaves the house to go to the Saloon. 5:20 pm: At the Saloon, standing by the red sofa in the arcade.

At the Saloon, standing by the red sofa in the arcade. 9:10 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 11:10 pm: Arrives home.

Thursdays after unlocking the railroad

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 2:00 pm: Leaving home to go smoke by the train station.

Leaving home to go smoke by the train station. 3:00 pm: Smoking by the train station.

Smoking by the train station. 6:20 pm: Standing east of the train station, by the tunnel.

Standing east of the train station, by the tunnel. 8:10 pm: Standing west of the train station, by the tunnel.

Standing west of the train station, by the tunnel. 9:30 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 10:20 pm: Arrives home.

Fridays

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his room to go play pool with Sam at the Saloon.

Leaves his room to go play pool with Sam at the Saloon. 5:20 pm: In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam.

In the Saloon, playing pool with Sam. 9:10 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 11:10 pm: Arrives home.

Saturdays

9:00 am: Leaves house to go to Sam’s house.

Leaves house to go to Sam’s house. 11:30 am: In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam.

In front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam. 12:30 pm: Follows Sam to his room.

Follows Sam to his room. 1:00 pm: In Sam’s room.

In Sam’s room. 6:00 pm: Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river.

Leaves Sam’s house with Sam and goes to the river. 6:20 pm: Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him.

Smoking by the river outside Sam’s house with him. 7:30 pm: Going home from in front of Sam’s house.

Going home from in front of Sam’s house. 9:40 pm: Arrives home.

Winter schedule on other days

9:00 am: In his bed.

In his bed. 10:30 am: Gets out of bed and moves to his computer.

Gets out of bed and moves to his computer. 3:00 pm: Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen.

Leaves his computer and goes to the kitchen. 3:30 pm: Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room.

Leaves the kitchen to go back to his room. 4:10 pm: On his computer.

On his computer. 6:30 pm: Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke.

Leaves home and walks to the lake next to his house to smoke. 7:30 pm: Smoking by the lake next to his house.

Smoking by the lake next to his house. 9:30 pm: Goes back to his house.

How do I marry Stardew Valley Sebastian?

As with all Stardew proposals, before you can get married you need to earn ten hearts of friendship with Sebastian and have given him a bouquet from Pierre’s shop at eight hearts of friendship. You’ll also need to have upgraded your farmhouse at least once, and have access to the tide pool to the east of the beach.

You’ll then need to buy the mermaid’s pendant from the Old Mariner at the tide pool. He will only appear when it rains, and the pendant will cost you 5,000g. After you give this to Sebastian, you will get married three days after the proposal.

Once married, Sebastian will move into your farmhouse, setting up a room to the right of the master bedroom. He’ll also set up an area behind the house for his motorcycle, where he’ll occasionally work on it. He will sometimes offer you coffee, or gifts he found in the cave, and on New Year’s Eve he will give you a celebratory beer.

That’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley’s Sebastian! For more content like this, take a look at our Stardew Valley Emily and Stardew Valley Shane guides.