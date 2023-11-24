Win a Switch SteamWorld Build controller and code in our giveaway!

Fancy getting your hands on a custom pair of Nintendo Switch controllers and a game code? Well, now’s your chance with our SteamWorld Build giveaway! We have a set of Switch controllers and a code for an EU winner, along with more codes for Europe and NA.

SteamWorld Build, releasing on December 1, requires you to become an architect and build up a buzzing civilization on the surface of a desolate planet. You’ve gotta get your management hat on and plan your expanding settlement accordingly while meeting the needs of your citizens.

You’ll need to mine, farm, and craft to keep your town running while working towards escaping the impending doom threatening you on this wasteland of a setting.

To celebrate the release of SteamWorld Build, we’re giving away a pair of custom Nintendo Switch controllers, themed around the new game, to one lucky winner, along with a code for the game on Switch. We also have one extra code for a lucky runner-up. Please note that this part of the giveaway is only open to UK and European residents.

Not to fret if you live further abroad, we also have two North American codes for SteamWorld Build on Switch, too.

This giveaway runs from November 24 to December 1, 2023, right in time for the festive season. To enter to win any of these prizes, scroll down and hit the UK or US option, depending on where you’re located. Here are our terms and conditions for you to check.

SteamWorld Build giveaway (EU/UK entrants)

SteamWorld Build giveaway (NA entrants)

