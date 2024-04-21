Two iconic eighties franchises are colliding in the Street Fighter: Duel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover event. The heroes in a half-shell are joining the likes of Chun-Li and Ryu in Crunchyroll’s free-to-play mobile RPG.

Street Fighter: Duel already mixes up the established series’ formula as it’s the first game that puts your favorite Street Fighter characters in an RPG setting. This TMNT collaboration goes further than just adding fun cosmetics to the mobile game – it fully integrates the turtles and their lore into the ongoing Duel storyline.

The evil M. Bison teams up with the turtles’ nemesis, Shredder, and his Foot Clan to pose an even larger threat to the peace that Ryu, Chun-Li, and the rest of the World Warriors protect, so they call on Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo to help. That means that you can add these five-star fighters to your squad as you play through the story.

When is the Street Fighter: Duel TMNT collaboration?

Leonardo and Michelangelo joined the fight on April 17, with Donatello and Raphael following on May 15, 2024. We’re not sure if they’ll be available permanently, so get playing now to grab them.

That’s everything you need to know about the Street Fighter: Duel TMNT collaboration. For more fighting game action, check out our Street Fighter Switch guide to see which games are available on the console. Alternatively, head over to our Nintendo Indie World Showcase round-up to learn more about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.