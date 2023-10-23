Is there a Street Fighter 6 Switch port?

If you’re looking to play the classic fighting game, or you’re having a fun time with Street Fighter: Duel on mobile, then we’re here to direct you to one of the Street Fighter Switch ports, and answer if there is a Street Fighter 6 Switch port. With different versions of the game available on Nintendo hardware, our guide has everything you need to throw right hooks with Ryu or kick ass with Ken. So, what are you waiting for? Fight!

Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Switch?

Unfortunately, it looks like a Street Fighter 6 Switch port isn’t on the horizon, or at least not at the same time it arrives on other consoles. So, you need to make do with all the titles above and engage in some retro street fighting if you’re desperate to catch up with Ryu. Or, as the battler is one of the many on our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tier list, play Smash instead and use the Hadouken hero to face down the Master Hand.

All the Street Fighter Switch ports

While not every game from the massive Street Fighter series is available on Switch, you can pick up a couple of different versions of the iconic fighter. The titles below are available to download now, so you can get right into the heat of battle.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition (via Nintendo Switch Online Sega Genesis collection)

There’s also the option of purchasing Street Fighter Switch ports through Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. Check out the list below for what titles you can add to your collection.

Street Fighter II (Capcom Arcade Stadium)

Street Fighter Alpha 3 (Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium)

Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition (Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium)

