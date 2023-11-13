Nintendo announces Indie World Showcase

Open up your diaries and pop this in – there’s a Nintendo Indie World Showcase streaming on November 14 and we’re very excited to see what gets announced. Similar to previous streams, the presentation is to feature around 20 minutes of information including updates and announcements.

As for what you can expect from this showcase, we’ll get announcements of some new titles, perhaps some news on any upcoming DLC for this year’s releases, along with reminders about what games are coming up soon, like the eagerly-anticipated wholesome game The Garden Path. This is an absolute pipedream, but perhaps there could be some news on the Hollow Knight Silksong release date… yeah, OK, we’ll keep dreaming.

What time is the Nintendo Indie World Showcase?

The Indie World Showcase airs on November 14, 2023, at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 09:00 PT. For more information, head to the Indie World site right here.

Where can I watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase?

The showcase will stream live on Nintendo’s YouTube channel – you can watch it below.

While we eagerly await the stream, check out our recent Mineko’s Night Market review and Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery review to find a new game to play.