Do you remember, many moons ago, when a new game came out called Subway Surfers? Well, you can relive the game as it used to be with Subway Surfers Classic, part of the game’s biggest-ever update to celebrate the 12th anniversary.

Sybo, the studio behind the absolute smash hit game, announced that Subway Surfers Classic launches as a limited-time event from May 13 to June 2, where the game turns back to how it originally looked way back in 2012 – how many of you remember that? I do, and there’s a reason it’s one of the best mobile games out there.

The update also brings a range of new characters you can play, each one inspired by Subway Surfers’ history and its community. These new faces include Hammy-Bee, a fan-made creation that won the Craft-A-Character Competition, a Pixel Jake to coincide with the retro theme of the update, and Guard King, a character featuring in many of the game’s social media posts and comment sections.

You can also, finally, create your own player profile in the game after it being a highly requested feature. Here, you can share your progress with millions of other players. Not only that but there’s now a shareable overview of your game – which is perfect for all those TikTok stories that need a background video to go with them. Admit it, you’ve watched them, too.

Finally, Sybo also has a range of filters available on TikTok and Instagram, created with renowned designers @aida.creator and @maya_loves_hobi, for fans to use across the social media platforms.

