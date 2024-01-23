Now, realistically, how many levels are there in Candy Crush? How many levels could there possibly be in a game about swapping candies? Well, if you want to find out and get a breakdown across the different games, you’re in the right place.

How many levels are there in Candy Crush?

Hold onto your hats, people – there are over 15k levels in Candy Crush Saga. That’s right, the first candy-crushing game that developer King released way back in 2012 has a whopping total of 15,920 levels, across 1,063 different episodes grouping them together.

Granted, the game has had steady updates for over ten years now, but that’s still an impressive amount for the team to create.

How many Candy Crush levels are there altogether?

That’s not all, though – there are four Candy Crush games available on iOS and Android, starting with the classic Candy Crush Saga, which debuted in 2012 and is still going strong. Since then, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, and Candy Crush Friends Saga were released between 2015 and 2018.

Here are the total levels of each game:

Candy Crush Jelly Saga – 7,485 levels across 384 episodes

Candy Crush Soda Saga – 10,030 levels across 661 episodes

Candy Crush Friends Saga – 10,720 levels across 535 episodes

In total, all four games have 44,155 levels across 2,643 episodes

