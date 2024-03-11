Today, mobile game developer Sybo launched the Subway Surfers Floor is Lava game mode, as well as the biggest seasonal content update in the game’s history. Subway Surfers is the most downloaded mobile game of all time and records a whopping 150 million monthly active users globally, creating a diverse and lively community.

Sybo hasn’t ignored Subway Surfers fans’ requests for a Floor is Lava game mode inspired by the almost-universal childhood game of the same name. As of today, you can experience this challenging twist on Subway Surfers’ gameplay in the Events section of the app. The longer you run, the more difficult the challenge becomes, but the difficulty is worth it to unlock the exclusive Red Panda Subway Surfers character for your collection.

Alongside this fiery new experience, Subway Surfers’ World Tour continues, taking us to Ireland for the month of March. This update aims to encapsulate all of March’s holidays with themed characters, hoverboards, and outfits to match the aesthetics of Holi, Easter, April Fool’s Day, and St. Patrick’s Day. The Irish theme even extends to the game’s soundtrack, blending the many cultures of its fans into one colorful and fun celebration.

Sebastian Trelles, Senior Game Designer at Sybo says, “Nearly everyone played a version of the ‘floor is lava’ game in their youth, and our fans have long been asking for a mode like this within Subway Surfers. We love creating new in-game events and challenges like ‘Floor is Lava’ that allow fans to experience Subway Surfers like never before.”

Subway Surfers’ Floor is Lava game mode and Easter Ireland content is available in-game from now until April 1, 2024, so grab your hoverboard and get surfing!

That’s everything you need to know about the Subway Surfers Floor is Lava update. If you’re new to the game, check out our Subway Surfers download guide before jumping in. Alternatively, check out our lists of the best Android games and best free mobile games next.