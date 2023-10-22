Subway Surfers download – iPhone, Android, and PC

Be you an iPhone, Android, or PC user, our Subway Surfers download guide will help you install the game on whatever device you choose to use.

Subway Surfers download: Koral, a green skinned mermaid with tentacle hair outlined in white and pasted on a blurred background of an undersea level.
Subway Surfers

If you want to live life in the fast lane and join Jake, Tricky, and Fresh in their bid to escape a grumpy inspector, we’ve got you covered in this Subway Surfers download guide. Regardless of whether you’re an Android or iOS user, you can grind some trains, collect coins, and enjoy a range of events.

Subway Surfers Android download

You can install Subway Surfers through Google Play if you’re an Android user. Simply visit the storefront, search for the game, then hit the install button.

A person running along trains

Subway Surfers iOS download

To access the game on iPhones or iPads, head over to the App Store and search for Subway Surfers. From there, select the game’s page and hit the download button.

Subway Surfers PC download

Just because it’s originally a mobile game, that doesn’t mean you can’t play Subway Surfers on PC. However, rather than installing the game, you can play it for free on Poki.

There you have it, all of the available Subway Surfers download options. If you still need something new to play, we have a list full of the best mobile RPGs. It’s full of adventures that are bound to keep you busy.

