Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off this Friday with a two-hour opening night showcase, leading to several days of announcements and showcases. Naturally, we’ll be watching, so come Friday, you can expect us to give you all the juicy details surrounding the announcements. However, it appears as though Geoff Keighley himself is tempering expectations.

In a recent Q&A (Thanks, VGC), Keighley confirmed SGF 2024 is “largely focused” on games that we already know about, stating that he thinks things are going to be “a little bit quieter this summer in terms of crazy new announcements and shocking surprises.” Of course, that doesn’t mean that the show isn’t going to be full of enjoyable trailers and new information regarding the games we already know about. Plus, there are still a few announcements for unknown titles.

Nintendo is, once again, famously absent due to having its own Nintendo Direct later this month, outside of SGF – perhaps one day Keighley will succeed in getting Nintendo to join in, Xbox and PlayStation are both present at Summer Game Fest this year. Still, some of the best Switch games come from third-party developers and publishers, so there’s bound to be some games for Switch players to get excited about.

Thanks to the recent SGF trailer, we know that Sonic x Shadow Generations is due to appear, as is Star Wars: Outlaws and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Yes, we’re still holding out hope for an Elden Ring Switch port.

When is Summer Game Fest 2024?

Summer Game Fest begins on Friday, June 7, and runs through June 10. Opening night is, of course, on Friday, and if you wish to watch it, you can tune in via The Game Awards YouTube channel. For those of you in the UK, it begins at 22:00, which is 14:00 PT.

Remember to check back with us on Friday, as we’ll be keeping track of the announcements as they happen – we know it won’t happen, but we’re channeling Hollow Knight Silksong. To pass the time until the show, check out our lists of the best Switch RPGs and mobile RPGs; there’s an adventure out there for everyone.