PlayStation’s Horizon arrives on Nintendo Switch in Lego form

Join Aloy and friends as cutesy Lego pieces when the Horizon Adventures Nintendo Switch release date arrives this holiday season.

Lego Horizon Adventures - A Lego Aloy holding a bow
Lego Horizon Adventures 

Nintendo Switch fans can soon get their hands on a Horizon game, but not how you might have expected it. Lego Horizon Adventures is a Lego (if that wasn’t clear from the name) version of the popular PlayStation IP with colorful, blocky characters and a more family-friendly story.

Geoff Keighley revealed the game during Summer Game Fest 2024 along with a trailer that showed off a kooky Lego figure in a hot dog outfit alongside Aloy as she traversed the vast open world found in Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel.

In this blocky adventure, you can expect to take down massive robot dinosaurs, help humanity strive after a disaster, and rebuild your village in the way you want to with unique bricky buildings.

You can check out the reveal trailer below for more information and we’ll be sure to let you know the exact release date as soon as we can.

