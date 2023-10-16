Tamagotchi Pix – colours, cases, characters, and more

For over 25 years, Bandai Namco has been coming up with new ways to package and promote their line of Tamagotchi virtual pets, and the Tamagotchi Pix is one of the latest attempts at revitalising the series. So, we’ve had a deep dive looking into all things Tamagotchi Pix and Tamagotchi Pix Party to find out all the different colours, in-game characters, and cases you can get to start life with your virtual pet. All you need to do is pick the one you love the most, but remember, a Tamagotchi is for life, and not just for Christmas. Fortunately, a Tamagotchi life doesn’t take all too long.

Tamagotchi Pix colours and designs

Unlike the Tamagotchi original line, you don’t have to decide between endless options when it comes to the colour of your Tamatogtchi Pix. With just floral pink, sky purple, ocean blue, and nature green to choose from, the pretty pastels of the Tamagotchi Pix line are perfectly designed to stand apart from the shinier old-school design of the Tamagotchi originals.

Tamagotchi Pix Party colours and designs

It wouldn’t be a collection of the classic Bandai Namco virtual pets without a few distinct designs, and with the Tamagotchi Pix Party there are two alternative models up for grabs. You can either get the purple and pink balloons design or the green and pink confetti, but both are as cute as each other, so it’s your call.

Tamagotchi Pix QR code

If you’re in need of some extra items, furniture, or snacks for your Tamagotchi, you can get these quicker than ever before by using the Tamagotchi Pix camera on specific QR codes. To pick something up for your Tamagotchi, head over to this link and select whichever specific resource you need from the QR code before scanning the screen.

Tamagotchi Pix cases

While you can’t get pet insurance for your Tamagotchi Pix pet, you can keep them as safe as possible with a snazzy Tamaogtchi Pix case. We’ve got a little list of our favourites below, so you can pick out something that suits your own pet.

Tamagotchi Pix characters

With the Tamagotchi Pix line, there are more characters than ever before for your egg to hatch into. Fortunately, Bandai Namco has your back with a detailed characters section on the official Tamagotchi Pix website that details each character’s favourite items, activities and more.

