The best games like Stardew Valley 2023

Once you step into the wonderful world of Stardew Valley, it can be tough to get it out of your head. It’s cool, we get it. But what happens when you’ve seen all there is to see in this beloved cult classic? Well, luckily, there are plenty of great games like Stardew Valley out there, just waiting for you to slide back into your overalls and grab your pickaxe. So we’ve gathered a collection of our top picks on mobile and Switch, that either capture the spirit of Stardew, or take the art of the farming and life sim in a fresh direction. With our help, you’ll be gaming until the cows come home.

Without further ado, here’s our top picks for the best games like Stardew Valley.

Harvest Town

Android / iOS

In its core mechanics and aesthetics, Harvest Town is about as close to a Stardew Valley clone you can get without just downloading Stardew Valley – and we mean this in the nicest way possible.

It offers plenty of pixelated fun, as well as heaps of freedom and some great RPG elements that allow you to explore and play however you want. Cultivate your own farm through four different seasons, explore, adventure, and make pals with the townsfolk in this pocket-sized life sim.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch

Let’s face it, everyone needs to chill sometimes, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is perfect for that. It fits the bill if you’re hungry for more Stardew Valley fun, but with less time restrictions and combat, and more smacking villagers with nets (if you’re one of those people).

Build up your beautiful island, plant flowers and trees, design your home, befriend the cute critters that move in, and get hooked on some good ol’ fishing. What more could you ask for?

Animal Crossing Pocket Camp

Android / iOS

While not quite as complex as New Horizons, Animal Crossing Pocket Camp is a great way to get your Stardew/AC fix on the go, with a bunch of friendly faces for anyone familiar with the Animal Crossing series.

Once again, you get the opportunity to build up your campsite and customize your camper, but with more stripped-down mechanics that allow you to soak up the fun in small, idle, bite-sized chunks.

Harvest Master: Farm Sim

Android

Hark! It’s another pixelated farm sim! Following the death of your uncle, you inherit his farm and decide to move in (sound familiar?). Unfortunately, he accumulated a pretty big debt before he kicked the bucket, and now it’s up to you to pay off the local business tyrant.

It’s not all doom and gloom though – with a fun harvesting system, festivals, animals, mining, and more, there’s plenty to distract you from the looming threat of capitalism. You also get a choice of different bachelors and bachelorettes, which you can befriend and wed Stardew-style. Nice.

The Farm: Sassy Princess

Android / iOS

Would a game by any other name not smell as sweet? Well, sure, but they definitely pulled us in with the name ‘The Farm: Sassy Princess’. This adorable pixelated farm sim has you harvesting crops, settling into a new family, completing quests, and, of course, fishing.

Enjoy a fun, relaxing experience on your phone any time you want to escape your hectic life and become the ultimate sassy princess (though our editor may fight you for that title).

Graveyard Keeper

Nintendo Switch / Android / iOS

Spooky, scary skeletons make everything more fun. Heralding itself as ‘the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time’ (I’m sure there was plenty of competition in that market), this one takes the Stardew Valley vibes down to the grave, as you build and maintain your own graveyard.

Cut costs by any means necessary, and use any resources you can find, doing everything you can to make your business succeed – this is a game about the spirit of capitalism, after all. Oh, it’s also about love. And dungeon crawling. And ethical dilemmas. And organ farming. Let’s just say it’s kind of dark, tongue-in-skull humour.

Forager

Nintendo Switch / Android / iOS

Dreams often begin small, and your base sure starts small in Forager. But don’t worry, it doesn’t stay that way for long. Build, craft, solve puzzles, and… well, forage (duh) – the world is your cute little pixelated oyster.

This one is especially enticing for those who like the 16-bit visuals of Stardew Valley, with a pixel art style that gives the game a nostalgic flair. It’s not old school in terms of mechanics, though, with plenty of ways to create and craft as freely as you like.

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

Nintendo Switch

Ready to get down and groovy as you rodeo some slimes? Slime Rancher invites you to step into the slime-soaked shoes of Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out on a mission to build a new life far, far away – on Far, Far Range, to be exact.

Whether you’re growing crops to feed your adorable but greedy little slimes, exploring a vast world, completing research, or foraging items, there’s always something to keep you busy in this vibrant, virtual world.

Moonlighter

Nintendo Switch

Most retail workers can sympathize with the protagonist of Moonlighter. While grinding away at the till can be all fine and dandy, it’s easy to long for something more.

Luckily, this little gem offers you plenty to do when you get off the shop floor – with heaps of opportunities to get out into the wide world, fighting with style, snagging treasures, and opening the gates to different worlds. Pretty cool, huh?

Garden Story

Nintendo Switch

Garden Story offers loads of farmin’, foragin’, fightin’, and fishin’ fun, all from the perspective of an adorable, sentient berry. Yes, that is just as sweet as it sounds.

Unify a broken community as the newly-appointed Guardian of The Grove, as you travel across a gorgeous world, rebuilding your home, helping your fruity friends, and battling the invasive Rot that threatens the land. It’s cute, it’s captivating, and it’s cosy.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Nintendo Switch

Stepping back to the rich roots of Stardew’s farming with friends mechanics that we all love so much, the iconic Story of Seasons series hit Switch with Pioneers of Olive Town.

Tend to crops and animals, reap the rewards of your labor, make friends, and fall in love, as you experience an idyllic farmer’s life like no other.

Terraria

Nintendo Switch / Android / iOS

Most of you should be familiar with Terraria by now, and if you’re not – what are you waiting for? This side-scrolling, pixelated classic has plenty of dungeons to explore, bosses to beat, and heaps of customization and transformable terrain, allowing you to build the house (or village) of your dreams and populate it with friends and treasures.

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Nintendo Switch

A stunning and magical adventure that combines all of your favourite Stardew Valley elements, from farming to adventuring, all in gorgeous, vivid 3D graphics. Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles puts you in the shoes of the hero of Gemea, as you explore a natural island paradise with gorgeous environments ranging from tall, snow-capped summits to warm, sunny beaches.

Seek out the hidden and whimsical creatures known as Sprites, use their power to clear the Murk and restore nature’s beauty, barter with the locals, forage, craft, and grow in this beautiful title.

And that’s it for our list of the best games like Stardew Valley. We hope you have fun on your next farming adventure! For more of our recommendations, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile games and the best Switch games to find something fresh to play, today.