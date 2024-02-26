There are lots of things to get excited about here at MWC 2024, but the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G launch is one of the big ones. With a massive 6,000mAh battery, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 108MP primary camera, and TECNO’s SuperCooled System, if you’re looking for a new phone ideal for long gaming sessions, this might just be it.

While we were very impressed with the predecessor, especially in terms of gaming phones, the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G looks even better. When I say looks better, it really looks it, with a 6.78 120Hz AMOLED screen offering pristine visuals for gaming and streaming and an incredibly slim 1.3mm bezel offering as much screen space as possible. It sounds the part, too, with Dolby Atmos optimizing audio via the built-in speakers and your headphones.

Of course, a phone is more than just specs, but the design of the POVA 6 Pro 5G launch is pretty special, too. The new Dynamic-Tech Design system integrates over 200 mini LED lights on the back cover, which you can use to customize your experience with 101 different user-defined effects. In terms of colorways, both Meteorite Grey and Comet Green stand out from the crowded gaming phone market, though the green is my favorite, as it has something of a Green Goblin vibe.

Finally, we have to return to charging and battery life, as it’s another department where the POVA 6 Pro 5G holds its own among the competitors. The 6,000mAh battery promises over 11 hours of gaming, and with its 70W Ultra Charge charging, you can get back up to 100% in less than 50 minutes from flat. If all that wasn’t enough, this smartphone also has a feature that those of us who forget to charge too often can benefit from – 1% Super-Endurance Power mode. Yes, this does exactly what it says on the tin, allowing you to get all the use you can from your final bit of battery life before powering down.

The one caveat to this exciting launch is that we’re not sure when or if the POVA 6 Pro 5G is coming to the U.S. and Europe, with it arriving first in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and India at the end of this month. As we’re at MWC 2024, you can be sure that checking out the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G is top of the list of our priorities. Keep an eye out for our hands-on with the device before the end of the event as we make a beeline for the TECNO booth.

There you have it, all you need to know about today’s TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G launch. For more from the biggest week in the smartphone industry’s calendar, check out our coverage of the Xiaomi 14 global launch and Honor 2024 global launch, or if you’re looking to game on a budget, see our TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ review.