Rumored Xiaomi 14 global launch set for MWC 2024

The beginning of the year is usually hectic with new phone launches. We’ve got the Honor Magic 6 launch in the second week of January and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series coming a week later, setting the stage for all the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered phones. Coming a little later, however (and maybe a little too late), is the Xiaomi 14 line.

Well-known leaker Yogesh Brar recently shared the date on X (via PhoneArena), saying that the global launch is planned for MWC 2024 in Barcelona, meaning a possible date of February 27. While MWC is the biggest mobile event of the year, that does leave it about 6 weeks adrift of Samsung, and possibly too late for any early adopters.

The Xiaomi 14 series features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, alongside a triple-camera setup in partnership with Leica. We’ve not managed to get our hands on the device yet, but by all reports it’s performing very well in China – which makes it all a tad more baffling that the company is happy to wait until almost two months into 2024 for its global launch.

We were on the ground at MWC 2023 back in February, and while it’s a massive tech event that all the big companies (except Apple) take part in, it’s often more of a stomping ground for the likes of Honor, Realme, Tecno, and OnePlus. Xiaomi plays in the big leagues alongside Samsung and Apple, so it can definitely get the attention it needs without the help of MWC. Unless they have something more exciting in mind, of course…

Anyway, we can't corroborate any of these rumors at the moment, so be sure to take it all with a pinch of salt.