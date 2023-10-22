Temple Run online – how to play

Temple Run online is a blast to play, so if you want to play it then, well, you’re in the right place. Despite not exactly being the newest title in the mobile market, Temple Run is something of a legend amongst the icons of early mobile gaming, standing alongside games like Flappy Bird, Crossy Road, and others, as an early hit for the industry.

If you want to keep rolling back the years, see our Doodle Jump online guide, our picks for the best retro games on Switch and mobile, and a detailed list of all the Nintendo Switch Online N64 titles readily available. Or, if you feel like arriving in another tropical destination for some more dangerous traversal, see our favorite exploration games to find your next foray.

Where can I play Temple Run online?

Despite the title’s waning popularity, you can still get the original Temple Run, as well as Temple Run 2, on both App Store and Google Play. It’s the original way of playing the game, and still probably the best, thanks to touch controls that feel like they haven’t aged a day.

Unfortunately, while you can easily play Temple Run 2 in browser – click the link if you don’t believe me – the original Temple Run has been wiped off the face of everything but the app marketplaces, so the only way to play is through downloading it. If you’re not up for that, you can sub out the original title for the very similar Tomb Runner, which is just a click of the link away.

There you have it, our guide to playing Temple Run online, all these years after it first made its mark, and at the touch of a button with our Temple Run 2 download guide. For another epic adventure, check out our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review.