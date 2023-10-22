Temple Run online – how to play

If Temple Run Online is your game, we're here to help. Escape the boulder, dodge the dangers of the jungle, and search for the mythical icon with our guide.

Temple Run online: Guy Dangerous from Temple Run, a white man with ginger hair, outlined in white and pasted on a blurred screenshot from Temple Run
Temple Run online is a blast to play, so if you want to play it then, well, you’re in the right place. Despite not exactly being the newest title in the mobile market, Temple Run is something of a legend amongst the icons of early mobile gaming, standing alongside games like Flappy Bird, Crossy Road, and others, as an early hit for the industry.

Where can I play Temple Run online? 

Despite the title’s waning popularity, you can still get the original Temple Run, as well as Temple Run 2, on both App Store and Google Play. It’s the original way of playing the game, and still probably the best, thanks to touch controls that feel like they haven’t aged a day. 

Unfortunately, while you can easily play Temple Run 2 in browser – click the link if you don’t believe me – the original Temple Run has been wiped off the face of everything but the app marketplaces, so the only way to play is through downloading it. If you’re not up for that, you can sub out the original title for the very similar Tomb Runner, which is just a click of the link away. 

There you have it, our guide to playing Temple Run online, all these years after it first made its mark, and at the touch of a button with our Temple Run 2 download guide. For another epic adventure, check out our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review

