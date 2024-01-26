The Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection is out next month, and as exciting as the idea of joining Lara Croft on her adventures all over again is, it’s a little extra detail that has the internet going crazy right now. No, Lara is more sexualized than she normally is – you all remember the butler in Croft Manor from Tomb Raider II, right?

Of course, you do. While The Tomb Raider games are some of the best adventure games out there for many reasons, we can’t deny that the best thing about exploring Lara’s home in the second game is being able to lock her loyal butler in the freezer. Oh, don’t look at us like that. You know you did that, too. Well, thanks to a new clip from the official PlayStation Twitter (X) account, we can see that you can freeze the butler in Tomb Raider II Remastered.

No, we’re not kidding. The brief clip shows Lara locking the old guy in her huge walk-in freezer, only for her to open it sometime later and see the butler all blue – he’s frozen. He looks as though he got stuck in Elsa’s snowstorm. Don’t worry, though, being the great butler that he is, he’s still holding his tray with tea and quickly unfreezes, so there’s no real harm done.

The Tomb Raider I-III Remastered release date is next month, on February 14, to be more precise. Okay, now we admit we might feel a bit bad about it afterward, but there’s no way we’re not freezing the butler on Valentine’s Day. As the name indicates, the collection features Lara’s first three adventures from 1996, 1997, and 1998, respectively.

We certainly can’t wait to join Miss Croft again and to make sure we’re ready for the occasion; we might go and visit some Crash Bandicoot games and some other Switch platformers to make sure we’re ready for those segments in Tomb Raider.