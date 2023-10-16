Tower Heroes codes October 2023

Tower Heroes is a fun Roblox tower defense game, where you can collect adorable characters, take down enemy units, and collect cute skins as you work with others to win! So, to make sure you can look your best as you battle your way through the masses, we’ve collected this list of Tower Heroes codes. If you’re a fan of this epic tower defence game and on the hunt for fresh skins and stickers, then look no further. Check below to see what goodies you can get, and a guide on how to claim your free gifts.

Here are the latest Tower Heroes codes

Active codes:

RDC2022SPIN – free stickers

– free stickers KARTKIDPLUSH – free Kart Kid plush sticker

– free Kart Kid plush sticker pizzatime – skin and sticker

– skin and sticker FRANKBDAY – Frank bday skin

Expired codes:

Easter2022

TEAMUP

Encore

crispytyph

SPOOKTACULAR

ENEMYPETS

PVPUPDATE

ODDPORT

THSTICKER

2020VISION

CubeCavern

HEROESXBOX

PixelBit – 20 coins

Valentine2022

COOPERATE

4JULY2021

FRANKBDAY

TEAMSPARKS

ONEYEAR_TH

APRILFOOL

lunar2021

happy2021

xmas2020

100MIL

TreeBranch

PoisonShroom

halloween2020

thxgiving

CartoonyWizard

FastFood

Karts&Chaos

July42020

NEWLOBBY

DevHiloh

1MIL

What are Tower Heroes codes?

Tower Heroes are freebies given out by the developer Pixel-Bit Studio and usually include cool stuff like free skins and stickers for you to use in-game. New codes are usually given out when the game reaches certain milestones or when the developer releases a new update or collaboration. We keep our code lists updated regularly, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page and keep checking back to see if there is any new stuff you can snap up!

How do I redeem my Tower Heroes codes?

Redeeming your Tower Heroes codes is easy! Simply follow the steps below.

Open Tower Heroes

Tap the codes button on the screen

Click ‘Enter Code’

Type in the code

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebies!

