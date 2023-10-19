Survive the Killer codes October 2023

Grab some freebies for Roblox Survive the Killer with our up to date code list, including weapons, cash, and boosts to up your game.

Survive the Killer codes: Jason Voorhees looking at some roblox characters
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 19, 2023: We checked for new Survive The Killer codes.

We are here to shower you with Survive the Killer codes that provide weapons, experience points, and coins, allowing you to become the ultimate killer. Survive the Killer puts you in the shoes of those classic 80s villains, tracking down and hunting your prey. What do all these famous killers have? A signature weapon, of course! Jason Vorhees has his machete, Leatherface has his chainsaw, and Kruger has his knife glove. So, what weapon will you use?

If you are after some other freebies, you should check out our Genshin Impact codes and Anime Mania codes lists, as well as our Pet Master free spins guide, which is updated on a daily basis. Alternatively, if you are looking for something different, then you’d best go and take a look at our best Android games guide.

Here are the latest Survive the Killer codes

Here are the active Survive the Killer codes:

  • SORRY – cash
  • PEST – Ye Olde Slycer
  • OOPSIES – free rewards

Expired codes:

  • RED
  • HEARTBREAKER
  • NEWYEARGRIND
  • SNOWMAN
  • omgfinally
  • BOO
  • LUCKY2022
  • DEESYNNC
  • CUPID2022
  • STK2YEARS
  • 900M
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR
  • HALLOWVEMBER
  • 800M
  • JUMPBUG
  • 700M
  • PRIDE
  • cupid2021
  • LUCKY2021
  • LUCKY2020
  • 5MILLION
  • 10M
  • FRIDAY13
  • CUPID
  • SPOOKY2020
  • SPOON
  • HAPPYHOLIDAYS
  • SAWBLADE
  • FULLMOON
  • CHEESE
  • WhatsTheCode
  • ThatsALotOfVisits
  • TRADINGWHEN
  • DEVIOUS
  • KILLERCRAZE
  • CHUCKY
  • MASHEDPOTATOES
  • CRATESSOON
  • TEST

How to redeem Survive the Killer codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Survive the Killer codes?

If you need a little bit of help with redeeming your codes, just check out our step-by-step instructions below to grab your freebies.

  • Open Survive the Killer in Roblox
  • Head to the campfire and find the NPC Cody – he has a Twitter logo above his head
  • Speak to him
  • Type in or paste your code into the box
  • Click redeem and get your goodies!

What are Survive the Killer codes?

Survive the Killer codes offer you in-game weapons and cash to create your killer, and deck them out with fancy-looking weapon skins.

That is everything we have on Survive the Killer codes! If you need something else to play, you should check our guide on the best Roblox games for iOS and Android.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.