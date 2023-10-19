Survive the Killer codes October 2023

We are here to shower you with Survive the Killer codes that provide weapons, experience points, and coins, allowing you to become the ultimate killer. Survive the Killer puts you in the shoes of those classic 80s villains, tracking down and hunting your prey. What do all these famous killers have? A signature weapon, of course! Jason Vorhees has his machete, Leatherface has his chainsaw, and Kruger has his knife glove. So, what weapon will you use?

Here are the latest Survive the Killer codes

Here are the active Survive the Killer codes:

SORRY – cash

– cash PEST – Ye Olde Slycer

– Ye Olde Slycer OOPSIES – free rewards

Expired codes:

RED

HEARTBREAKER

NEWYEARGRIND

SNOWMAN

omgfinally

BOO

LUCKY2022

DEESYNNC

CUPID2022

STK2YEARS

900M

HAPPYNEWYEAR

HALLOWVEMBER

800M

JUMPBUG

700M

PRIDE

cupid2021

LUCKY2021

LUCKY2020

5MILLION

10M

FRIDAY13

CUPID

SPOOKY2020

SPOON

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

SAWBLADE

FULLMOON

CHEESE

WhatsTheCode

ThatsALotOfVisits

TRADINGWHEN

DEVIOUS

KILLERCRAZE

CHUCKY

MASHEDPOTATOES

CRATESSOON

TEST

How do I redeem Survive the Killer codes?

If you need a little bit of help with redeeming your codes, just check out our step-by-step instructions below to grab your freebies.

Open Survive the Killer in Roblox

Head to the campfire and find the NPC Cody – he has a Twitter logo above his head

Speak to him

Type in or paste your code into the box

Click redeem and get your goodies!

What are Survive the Killer codes?

Survive the Killer codes offer you in-game weapons and cash to create your killer, and deck them out with fancy-looking weapon skins.

That is everything we have on Survive the Killer codes!