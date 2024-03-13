Win a Unicorn Overlord collector’s edition with our giveaway

We’re back with another giveaway, and this time, you have the chance to win a Unicorn Overlord collector’s edition, the perfect way to celebrate the release of Atlus’ latest title, and considering the impressive 86 Metascore and 8.6 user score it currently boasts, it’s safe to say that Atlus has hit it out of the park once again.

This giveaway is a collaboration between Pocket Tactics and Sega, and we can honestly say that there’s no better time to dive into the game, as it finally hit consoles on March 8, 2024. The collector’s edition includes a card game with 239 cards, the base game, a DLC voucher, an art book, and a 16-bit arranged music album.

In case you’re unfamiliar with this game, it’s a tactical RPG in which you play as Alain, an exiled prince leading a liberation army to take back his kingdom. Unsurprisingly, in a game about fighting a war, you get to tak part in large-scale battles, which require strategic thinking to win. Then there are the characters. Unicorn Overlord features an enigmatic cast that’s sure to charm you.

This giveaway is open to UK entrants only! Make sure you check out our terms and conditions before entering.

Good luck to those of you who enter!