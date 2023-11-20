Over here at Pocket Tactics, we love a bit of Atlus. So, we’ve collected all the Persona games on Switch available for you to get into – we recommend all of them, honestly, but some of them aren’t just RPGs so may not fit your play style. Now if only the two dance games would come to Switch, we’d have a full range.

There’s another game on the horizon – here’s what we know about the Persona 5 The Phantom X release date and Persona 5 The Phantom X characters. While you’re at it, check out these Persona 5 wallpapers to snazz up your devices.

Now then, here are all the Persona games on Switch. Yes, for real.

Persona 5 Royal

We’re not kidding when we say that Persona 5 Royal is one of the best games ever made. It’s a huge RPG that introduces the Phantom Thieves and follows their journey through Tokyo and the metaverse to fix people’s distorted desires. The characters are lovable, the areas to explore are brimming with things to do, and even the minigames are enjoyable. Best of all, the Switch port runs astoundingly well, so there’s no excuse not to pick it up.

Want to know more about the game? Here’s our Persona 5 Switch review, all the Persona 5 characters, and the Persona 5 answers if you get stuck in school.

Persona 5 Strikers

Strikers is a canonical sequel to Persona 5 but with different gameplay. Made with Koei Tecmo, the game has more of a musou feel to it, with a good story woven throughout.

The gang is off on their summer holidays around Japan but run into trouble in the shape of jails where you must thwart bosses and minions alike. We’ve got a Persona 5 Strikers review if you’d like to know more.

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Golden, the enhanced version of Persona 4, came to Switch in 2023 alongside Persona 3 Portable. This allows a lot more of you to experience one of the older – but still fantastic – Persona games.

The port runs perfectly on the Switch and brings new life into the game as we adventure through Inaba. Check out our Persona 4 Golden review here.

Persona 3 Portable

For now, this is the only Persona 3 version we have on the Switch, so if you’re desperate to play it, you may as well grab it while we wait for any news on a Persona 3 Reload Switch release date. Persona 3 Portable remasters the game but leaves out some of the better aspects of prior versions.

One bonus is that you can choose a male or female character to play as. We did a Persona 3 Switch review for a full rundown of the game.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Strangely, this was one of the first Persona games to release on Switch, despite it being a spin-off to the main series. Arena Ultimax features the cast of Persona 3 and 4, along with the DLC released for the title. But what is it?

It’s a fighting game where you take on other characters and shadows and can play a story mode too. No matter what style of games you like, if you’re a Persona fan, there’s something for you.

Persona 5 Tactica

The beloved Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back once more on Switch in Tactica. We have a Persona 5 Tactica review here for a full look at the game.

As the name suggests, Persona 5 Tactica is a tactics-based game and has a more cartoony aesthetic reminiscent of Persona Q2. You work through stages with your chosen team and strategically take down opponents – or avoid them – to reach the goal. There is a new story and a delightful character Erina who joins you for the ride.

And that's all the Persona games you can currently get on the Switch.